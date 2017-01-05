Infosecurity Group Websites

Our website uses cookies

Cookies enable us to provide the best experience possible and help us understand how visitors use our website. By browsing Infosecurity Magazine, you agree to our use of cookies.

Okay, I understand Learn more
Latest
News

Japan Sees a Spike in Smart TVs Held Hostage

Looks like cybercriminals are starting to hit people where it really hurts: Blocking their bingeing on Netflix, and watching sports and an array of niche TV shows from the dark recesses of the cable network world. Smart TVs, in other words.

Japan alone has reported more than 300 ransomware attacks on smart TVs this year, marking a sharp increase in cyberattacks targeting internet of things (IoT) appliances, according to Trend Micro. Typically, the affected TVs will be locked, and a ransom message pops up asking for 10,000 yen (around $100) to be paid within 72 hours.

Over the summer Trend Micro discovered that an Android mobile lock-screen ransomware, known as “FLocker,” (short for “frantic locker”) is capable of locking smart TVs as well. That variant of FLocker is a police Trojan that pretends to be US Cyber Police or another law enforcement agency. It accuses potential victims of crimes they didn’t commit. Then, it demands a ransom (initially, it was asking for $200 worth of iTunes gift cards).

“Based on our analysis, there are no major differences between a FLocker variant that can infect a mobile device and one that affects smart TVs,” the firm said.

FLocker was the ransomware that hit software engineer Darren Cauthon over the holidays this year in a widely reported incident. An LG smart TV belonging to a family member was locked on Christmas day.

"They [the relatives] said they downloaded an app to watch a movie,” he tweeted. “Halfway thru movie, tv froze. Now boots to this."

He said that he tried to reset the TV to factory settings, but the reset procedure available online didn't work. He then contacted LG, which advised him to visit a service center; the technicians were able to unlock his TV, but charged him $340 for the privilege.

"Avoid these 'smart tvs' like the plague," Cauthon tweeted, following his discussion with the TV maker.

"The steady rise and rapid pervasiveness of ransomware has now hit home – literally,” Aaron Higbee, CTO and co-founder of PhishMe, told Infosecurity. “Ransomware capabilities have expanded to infect  Android powered consumer household  devices and mandates a change to the way we think about cybersecurity. Malicious software is growing in complexity and is expanding capabilities beyond PCs.”

Mitigation for this is simple: Be careful about which apps are installed. In this case, the TV ran on Google TV, an outdated operating system that nonetheless still powers millions of smart-TVs out in the field. Users with such TVs should only download apps from the official Google Play Store, not from a third-party source.

“While automated IT security technology does catch many attacks, the human is the truly last line of defense and must be ready to intercept these attacks once they've passed through layers of technology,” Higbee said. “It's more important than ever that people are conditioned into recognizing cyberattacks and have a way to report suspect activity. This is the only way to truly prevent hackers from completely shutting down critical systems and holding hostage access to everyday necessities, not to mention blocking access to our favorite television shows."

Photo © dennizn

Why Not Watch?

Beyond Prevention –How a Cyber Resilient State can Provide a Ransomware Defense
Beyond Prevention –How a Cyber Resilient State can Provide a Ransomware Defense
Fighting Cyber-Attacks Through Security Intelligence
Fighting Cyber-Attacks Through Security Intelligence
The Next Step in Cyber Defense and Response – How to Respond to Today’s Cyber Attack Trends and Security IT Challenges
The Next Step in Cyber Defense and Response – How to Respond to Today’s Cyber Attack Trends and Security IT Challenges
Ransomware: How to Avoid Extortion
Ransomware: How to Avoid Extortion
Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

Japan Sees a Spike in Smart TVs Held Hostage

2
News

Cyber Insurance Adoption Soared 50% in 2016

3
News

DDoS Interruptions Spiked 162% in 2016

4
News

Massachusetts Makes Data Breach Records Public Online

5
News

Koovla Ransomware Urges Users to Read Up on Security

6
News

NHS Data Security Incidents Top List Again

1
News

FBI: US ATMs Could Be Hacked to Spew Cash

2
News

US Government Releases New IoT Security Guidance

3
News

Conficker Still on Top as Malware Jumps 5% in October

4
News

Data Protection Disputes to Soar Over Next Five Years

5
News

UK Retailers Facing One Million Fraud Attempts Per Day

6
News

SHA-1 Time Bomb: One Third of Websites Have Yet to Upgrade

1
Webinar

Beyond Prevention –How a Cyber Resilient State can Provide a Ransomware Defense

2
Webinar

The Enemy Within: Overcoming a Company’s Greatest Security Vulnerability – Its People

3
Webinar

How to Keep on Top of Security Hygiene Without Sacrificing Speed and Efficiency

4
Webinar

Protecting Against Malicious Insiders and Targeted Attacks

5
Webinar

Hyper-Realistic Simulation - the New Approach to Cybersecurity Training

6
Webinar

A Million Analysts Won’t Save Your SOC: The Future of Security Operations

1
Blog

‘We'll Always Have Paris’ – Highlights from ISSE Conference 2016

2
Blog

Closing the Gender Gap in Cybersecurity: Its Time to Back Ourselves as an Industry

3
News

100,000+ Sign Petition to Repeal Investigatory Powers Bill

4
Opinion

What Role Does Privacy Play in Your Digital Transformation Strategy?

5
Opinion

Internal & External Ramifications of Leaked Board Strategies

6
Opinion

Stop and Think: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Black Friday and Cyber Monday