This content is sponsored by RapidFort

AI is reshaping the cyber threat landscape, helping both attackers and defenders enhance their capabilities.

Threat actors are using AI tools to discover and exploit vulnerabilities at an unprecedented speed and scale. AI is also allowing lesser skilled cybercriminals to exploit organizations, widening the pool of potential threat actors.

Chaining low and medium-severity weaknesses into a working attack path once demanded real skill and time, AI-enabled tools can now test those combinations cheaply and at scale.

In this landscape, traditional approaches to vulnerability management, which aim to patch flaws in order of severity upon disclosure, are simply not fit for purpose.

Security teams must adopt a new approach to match attackers’ capabilities. This means proactively identifying business-critical vulnerabilities in software and ensuring they are either patched quickly or removed before deployment.

Why Current Vulnerability Management Strategies Are Failing

Most organizations are not short of vulnerability data. However, analyzing the vast volume of disclosed flaws, and remediating them according to severity before they can be exploited, has become a near-impossible task.

Vulnerability management has been a challenge for a number of years and has been exacerbated by AI.

Microsoft’s monthly ‘Patch Tuesday’ rollout, which sees fixes for newly discovered vulnerabilities across the tech giant’s products and services, has seen an explosion of security updates.

In July 2026 the company said it would use AI, including its multi-model agentic scanning harness (MDASH) technology, to find and fix vulnerabilities in its products.

Since then, the volume of patches released has surged and reached an enormous 1411 in October.

At the same time, attackers are using AI to discover and exploit vulnerabilities rapidly, as well as speed up post-compromise activity.

Security teams simply cannot keep up with the scale and pace at which vulnerabilities need to be patched. Engineering resources, maintenance windows and competing business priorities limit what any security team can fix.

Known exploited vulnerabilities take a median time of 87 days to be patched, according to a Moody’s report published in October 2026. This leaves half of flaws unremediated after three months of their disclosures.

The sheer noise of vulnerability disclosures makes it harder to effectively prioritize vulnerability management according to business risk.

“Most vulnerability management programs are overwhelmed by findings that lack operational context,” Rajeev Thakur, CTO and co-founder at RapidFort, wrote in a recent article.

The Need for a Prevention-Based Approach

Given the limits of the traditional patch cycle in today’s AI-driven threat environment, security teams should explore new approaches to protect their organization against vulnerabilities.

These approaches should center around prevention – minimizing the number of vulnerabilities that are contained in software before deployment. Vulnerabilities that cannot be removed need to be identified and prioritized for remediation based on actual business risk.

There are a number of approaches that can be pursued in this direction.

One is being able to prioritize remediation according to genuine operational risk to your specific organization rather than the theoretical exposure provided by Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) ratings. CVSS scores often do not reflect the realities of individual businesses.

In many cases, even the most severely rated vulnerabilities may not be a significant threat to your particular business, while some lower-rated flaws may pose a much bigger danger.

Effective prioritization requires understanding which systems support critical operations, what data they contain, what disruptions the organization can tolerate and what controls already exist to reduce exposure.

In addition, some vulnerable code within software containers is unnecessary and can feasibly be eliminated before deployment without causing any operational issues.

Austin Sedaghatpour, public sector mission lead at RapidFort, explained in a recent article, “Most mission systems rely on core software from Linux distributions and community software bases with overly large software baselines. Systems built on this software commonly contain known and unknown CVEs.”

Container images – read-only static files that package application code, runtime, libraries, environment variables and configuration files into a single bundle – can pose particularly significant risks to organizations. They often contain hundreds or thousands of packages, making vulnerabilities difficult to track, while new software is often introduced that did not exist in the original container image.

“A container image may be signed, scanned, approved and deployed correctly. That does not guarantee the workload will remain unchanged,” RapidFort’s Thakur noted.

Finding a way to harden such images, by removing unnecessary components and configuring them with strict security settings before deployment, would significantly reduce risks from today’s AI-powered attack landscape.

RapidFort Solutions

RapidFort offers a number of solutions that enable the above approaches to be taken without impacting on business operations.

Vulnerability Prioritization Through Runtime Intelligence

The company’s runtime intelligence capabilities can enable organizations to view vulnerabilities in software packages that pose a meaningful risk to an organization.

By integrating into continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) workflows and monitoring containers in production, RapidFort produces a Runtime Bill of Materials (RBOM). This identifies the software components actually executing within production workloads using runtime instrumentation. It differs from static software bill of materials (SBOM), which lists everything included in an artifact.

Organizations can use this RBOM information to understand real execution behavior rather than theoretical package inventories.

“Runtime context helps separate theoretical exposure from operational risk,” explained Mike Wood, CMO at RapidFort, in a recent blog post.

Such information can help security teams focus limited resources on quickly fixing vulnerabilities that pose a genuine risk to their organization.

By observing processes, system calls, libraries, network activity and application behavior, RapidFort Runtime helps teams understand which software components contribute to the active attack surface.

Many CVEs, which in reality are unexploitable or won’t ever execute, can be deprioritized, allowing security teams and developers to work on meaningful fixes for the highest priority flaws. Cutting through the noise and reducing unnecessary patching also helps eliminate alert fatigue.

Software Slimming and Image Hardening

RapidFort’s RF-Optimizer tool highlights and removes unnecessary code in software packages, with the purpose of minimizing the attack surface by reducing CVEs.

Unused shells, package managers, utilities, and any known or unknown CVEs hidden in unused code can be eliminated in this process. As a result, organizations using RapidFort can achieve up to a 99.9% reduction in vulnerabilities within hours and up to 90% reduction in software attack surface.

It does this at source and without requiring code changes, which ensures no operational impact on production environments.

A key aspect of RapidFort’s approach to reducing the attack surface is the deployment of hardened container images.

This includes replacing base images with curated, near-zero CVE images from RapidFort’s catalogs. These catalogs are backed by managed package repositories supporting standard Linux distributions including Ubuntu, Red Hat, Alpine and Debian.

The firm can also build hardened images that meet specific organizational needs. These images contain only RBOM-required components, plus any team-designated, whitelisted items.

Conclusion

With AI enabling threat actors to discover and exploit software vulnerabilities at an unprecedented scale and speed, traditional vulnerability management practices are unable to keep up.

As a result, a more proactive, preventative approach must be taken. This should focus on two key areas – one being to gain context on vulnerabilities that represent a genuine risk to your business, allowing security teams to cut through the noise and pinpoint the most important remediation tasks.

The second is to remove as many CVEs as possible in software before it is deployed in production environments, including by removing unnecessary code and using hardened container images.

These approaches are vital in levelling the playing field for defenders amid rising attacker use of AI to compromise organizations at speed.