Some of the most consequential security risks are found not in the software an organization develops, but in the technology it trusts.

For Mind The Hack, that lesson emerged from an unexpected discovery during a routine assessment of our own development environment.

Omnial, our autonomous AI security technology, was reviewing our DevOps pipelines when it followed a trail beyond our internal systems and into Microsoft's publicly available source code. There, it identified a remote code execution vulnerability and generated a payload to demonstrate the flaw.

Our security researchers validated the finding and reported it to the Microsoft Security Response Center (MSRC). Microsoft classified the vulnerability as Important severity, with Remote Code Execution (RCE) as its security impact, and awarded a €15,000 bug bounty through Intigriti.

What makes this story compelling is not just where the vulnerability was found, but how the investigation got there.

An Internal Assessment That Went Beyond Our Own Code

The investigation started as a white-box security assessment of the pipelines we use to develop and deliver our own technology.

Omnial examined the components our pipelines relied on and followed relevant dependencies into their publicly available implementations on GitHub.

One of those components was AzureFileCopy, a Microsoft-maintained Azure Pipelines task used to transfer files into Azure environments.

Through source-code analysis, Omnial identified a weakness in the way the task handled certain inputs when constructing and executing PowerShell commands. Under specific conditions, those inputs could be manipulated to execute unauthorized code on the pipeline agent.

Omnial then generated an exploit payload to demonstrate the vulnerability.

No researcher had specifically directed Omnial to investigate Microsoft's AzureFileCopy task. The finding emerged from its autonomous exploration of our own development environment.

Our offensive-security researchers subsequently reviewed the evidence, reproduced the command-execution behavior in a controlled environment and coordinated the disclosure with Microsoft.

The distinction is important. Omnial conducted the discovery and generated the payload. Our researchers provided independent technical validation and oversight. Microsoft assessed the reported vulnerability through its established security response process.

This was more than an AI system flagging suspicious code. It was an investigation that produced a demonstrable security finding.

Why a Vulnerability in a Trusted Tool Matters

Modern enterprises depend on increasingly complex technology ecosystems. Applications, cloud services, development pipelines and third-party components operate together, often with access to business-critical systems.

Security teams may have strong visibility into the applications their organizations develop, yet have less insight into the underlying tools and dependencies those applications rely on.

CI/CD pipelines make this challenge particularly relevant. They connect source code, build environments, cloud infrastructure and deployment processes. Depending on their configuration, they may operate with permissions that extend well beyond the immediate task.

In the AzureFileCopy case, exploitation required specific pipeline configurations and the ability to influence affected task inputs. Not every environment using the task was necessarily vulnerable to attack.

But where those conditions existed, unauthorized code execution could potentially expose resources accessible to the pipeline job or compromise the integrity of software-delivery processes.

For CISOs, the broader implication is clear:

An organization's security exposure does not end where its own code ends.

Understanding cyber risk increasingly means examining the relationships, dependencies and privileges that connect an organization's technology environment.

What This Discovery Tells Us About Autonomous Security

Cybersecurity has spent years building better ways to identify vulnerabilities. The next challenge is understanding which of those weaknesses can actually be exploited and what consequences they could have.

AI creates new opportunities to investigate that question.

Autonomous security systems can explore complex environments, analyze unfamiliar code and pursue potential weaknesses beyond the boundaries of a predefined checklist.

But autonomy is not, by itself, proof of security value.

A useful finding must withstand scrutiny. It needs technical evidence, a clear explanation of its impact and, where appropriate, independent validation.

The Azure Pipelines discovery brings these elements together.

An autonomous AI system expanded its investigation into a trusted third-party component, analyzed the implementation and constructed an exploit payload. Experienced security researchers validated the

result. Microsoft subsequently classified the reported issue as an Important-severity remote code execution vulnerability.

For enterprise security leaders, technology providers and those evaluating the next generation of cybersecurity innovation, this offers something more meaningful than a promise about what AI might eventually achieve.

It is a concrete example of autonomous security research producing a finding with independently assessed security impact.

Beyond the Discovery

We appreciate Microsoft's engagement through MSRC and the role of coordinated vulnerability disclosure in strengthening the security of the broader technology ecosystem.

For Mind The Hack, this research reinforces the direction we are pursuing: combining autonomous AI capabilities with the expertise and judgment of experienced offensive-security professionals.

The objective is not simply to generate more findings or automate existing security checks.

It is to investigate more deeply, validate what matters and help organizations understand the exposures that could genuinely affect their business.

Because the future of cybersecurity will not be defined by how many vulnerabilities we can detect, but by how effectively we can uncover and understand the risks that matter.

Mind The Hack — Guarded by Hackers. Empowered by AI.