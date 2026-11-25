Artificial intelligence is creating significant opportunities for cybersecurity businesses, as seen in the rollercoaster of public-market valuations. The June 2025-October 2026 cycle marked the cyber sector down on fears of disruption, then re-rated it on AI-driven demand.

By the end of October, the cyber sector was a net beneficiary of the SaaSpocalypse with the CIBR cyber index up c.42% for the year. Investors see a sector ripe for growth by being nimble and forward thinking in the still relatively new and fast-moving AI era. How is that growth being delivered?

Here are four considerations:

1. Identify The Next Customer Need Before Expanding the Proposition

The growth opportunity in cybersecurity businesses is not simply about adding more products and services. It is about understanding the profile and risk of existing and prospective ideal customers, determining what they will need to better protect themselves in a resilient but economical way and identifying adjacent capabilities that deepen the cyber software and/or service provider and customer relationship.

The growing deployment of AI agents creates potential demand around identity and access management, ensuring agents only access systems, information and data that they are authorised to use. Regulation including NIS2, DORA and the EU AI Act, are increasing the need for governance, compliance and information-security expertise. Data-sovereignty concerns may also create opportunities for trusted domestic providers, acting as a barrier to international entrants.

Operational technology is another area for expansion. Many manufacturers have invested heavily in IT security, while the protection of machinery and industrial systems has lagged.

The key test is whether a new service addresses the needs of the same buyer. If a business sells to a CTO or CISO, adding another solution for that person offers greater cross-selling potential and stickiness than diversifying into a product aimed at a different decision-maker.

2. Platformisation vs Layering

Cybersecurity customers are increasingly weighing platformisation against layering - buying best-in-class point solutions from multiple vendors. Some want an integrated ecosystem with a single accountable provider; others prefer specialist technologies addressing individual risks.

Both approaches present opportunities for growing cyber businesses. Platformisation lends itself to M&A, with companies either building capability across software and services or aligning with a major platform vendor (Microsoft, Crowdstrike, Palo Alto etc.) to sell more into their customer base. This enables multiple arbitrage, acquiring point-solution targets at lower multiple than the combined business. Specialist providers, meanwhile, can succeed by developing and delivering best-in-class point capabilities that broader platforms cannot match, because the niche does not receive the same focus or investment within a larger portfolio.

3. Use M&A to Accelerate Capability, Not Just Increase Scale

Acquisitions can address skills shortages, add complementary services and accelerate growth. Cybersecurity expertise is difficult to recruit and develop organically, making the acquisition of an established specialist attractive.

However, successful acquisitions need a clear strategic rationale. Adding a service that addresses the same customer, buyer and budget capacity as the existing proposition generally presents a more straightforward integration and cross-selling opportunity than entering an unfamiliar market with an unfamiliar product.

International expansion requires similar discipline. Different regulatory frameworks, customer expectations and data-sovereignty requirements can make entering new markets more complicated than anticipated. For many UK mid-market businesses, considerable domestic growth potential remains before international expansion becomes necessary.

Content+Cloud, an ECI-backed business, illustrates this well. It’s acquisition of penetration-testing business, Perspective Risk, provided the foundation for a broader cybersecurity practice, later expanding into Managed Detection and Response and incident remediation. This part of the business was fast-growth and strategic, enhancing Content+Cloud’s EBITDA and its exit multiple.

4. How to Enhance Valuation Potential

Certain criteria make a cybersecurity business more attractive to investors, which CEOs should bear in mind ahead of exit. In terms of profitability, the business should have durable visible (recurring or repeating) revenues and strong customer relationships (happy customers who spend repeatedly) combined with operating leverage with more clients and revenue, resulting in rising margins. A strong management team with a clear strategy is essential in a fast-moving subsector with significant waves of new technology – the latest being AI. Proprietary technology and data assets that improve service levels as AI develops add further value. The tech and service portfolio should align with vendors in the ascendancy: there is no point in investing in Blockbuster in the Netflix era. Given the geopolitical landscape, regulatory and sovereignty fit also matter, as NIS2, DORA and recent data-sovereignty coverage have demonstrated.

Ultimately, the cybersecurity winners over the next five years will combine deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of their customers' needs, using AI to offer better defence to customers, and making their business more efficient, scalable and price-competitive.

As generalist IT providers expand into cybersecurity, specialist businesses need to be clear about what sets them apart. This means investing in proprietary technology, maintaining deep technical expertise and demonstrating tangible customer value rather than competing primarily on price. It also means ensuring the proposition evolves as quickly as the threats customers face.