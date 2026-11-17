Ejona Preci is group CISO of Germany-based Lindal Group, a firm founded in 1959 which is leader in aerosol packaging solutions with a global manufacturing presence. Preci is also a keynote speaker, a board member at Zurich-based AI security firm Blindsight, a Gartner member, a “villager” at Team8’s CISO Village and participates in many more – confidential – CISO groups. Speaking to Infosecurity during the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, held in London in September, she shared how her various missions lead her far beyond the German borders, either for sharing her experience with peers and the general public or learning from others at private and public events. Preci stays in tune with everyday security operations at Lindal Group and keeps up with the cyber threat landscape affecting the manufacturing industry, but she believes the main role of a CISO is to “communicate cyber risk to business leaders.”

Infosecurity Magazine: How would you describe your role of Group CISO at Lindal Group? Ejona Preci: I'm in charge for the cybersecurity governance, compliance with frameworks and laws, standards and norms across all markets we operate in. I'm also responsible for making sure that we have the right security controls in place to prevent and detect cyber incidents coming from internal or external attacks. I'm sitting between IT security, operation technology (OT) security, and security governance and compliance - and on top of that now comes AI security. IM: What does a typical week in your job look like? EP: There's no such thing as a typical week, and that's one of the things I enjoy most about my role. A good part of my time is spent with the leadership team, understanding what is changing, what is coming next, what are the business priorities and where the security needs to be part of that conversation. Then, there's the operational side, looking at our risk posture, incidents and vulnerabilities, resilience and whether we are actually improving the things that matter, including making sure we are including security in all the products and activities that we are operating into the business processes. I also spend a lot of time with security and IT teams, of course, because I want to know what's working, where they are struggling and where we need to make decisions or remove obstacles. While I don't personally implement technical controls, I'm involved in the conversations that leads to decisions affecting them. Because we operate globally, there's always a cross-border element. All these missions must be conducted across different markets, regulations, cultures and thus with different risk profiles to consider. So, my week is a mix of strategy, people, risk, technology, and firefighting. That's typical for small and medium enterprises, where the CISO gets involved in both strategic and operational decisions, sometimes including technical activities. The trick is striking the balance between those and not spending the whole week firefighting, because if you do, you never get the chance to build the security capability you need for the next years. Of course, every company has limited resources, and we need to prioritize our initiatives. Prioritization is key for CISOs to know where to allocate resources and what is most urgent, the most pressing topic to address. IM: How do you make decisions? EP: I try to make decisions based on facts, on risk and on impact. I tend to cut through the noise and emotions when I make a decision. First, I want to understand the problem: what are we trying to achieve, and what is at stake? What can go wrong? How likely is it that it will impact the business processes in a bad way, and what does it mean for the business eventually? Then, I like to hear different perspectives, especially from people that are close to the issue, before I make any decisions, and then I ask a simple question: "What is the risk of acting, and what is the risk of not acting?" Because everything in cybersecurity should be risk-based. I'm also comfortable making decisions with incomplete information sometimes, because in our world we don't have the luxury to have 100% certainty, to have all the evidence, everything at hand when we make a decision. Sometimes, waiting for the perfect timing or the most complete information can be more dangerous than making a well-informed decision and adjusting as new facts emerge. Once a decision is made, I strongly believe in being clear about it, communicating and explaining in simple terms, explaining why I made that decision, take accountability and move forward. It's very important to communicate it effectively, and you can always change a decision when facts change. The preliminary analysis work I mentioned earlier is very important for me to communicate effectively. If you are able to explain to people the 'why' in simple and relatable terms, they will get it and they will buy in. IM: What do you love the most about your job? EP: Right now, I really like the dynamics that happen in the cybersecurity and AI security fields, which means there's always something new, and I'm a person that is very eager to learn and get involved in new things. Getting involved in understanding different threat vectors, getting to know more about how AI is empowering defenders and offenders has been challenging, but also exciting at the same time.

"Nobody in cybersecurity can figure it out alone. That's a big lie. You need to have different perspectives."