Ejona Preci is group CISO of Germany-based Lindal Group, a firm founded in 1959 which is leader in aerosol packaging solutions with a global manufacturing presence.
Preci is also a keynote speaker, a board member at Zurich-based AI security firm Blindsight, a Gartner member, a “villager” at Team8’s CISO Village and participates in many more – confidential – CISO groups.
Speaking to Infosecurity during the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, held in London in September, she shared how her various missions lead her far beyond the German borders, either for sharing her experience with peers and the general public or learning from others at private and public events.
Preci stays in tune with everyday security operations at Lindal Group and keeps up with the cyber threat landscape affecting the manufacturing industry, but she believes the main role of a CISO is to “communicate cyber risk to business leaders.”
Infosecurity Magazine: How would you describe your role of Group CISO at Lindal Group?
Ejona Preci: I'm in charge for the cybersecurity governance, compliance with frameworks and laws, standards and norms across all markets we operate in.
I'm also responsible for making sure that we have the right security controls in place to prevent and detect cyber incidents coming from internal or external attacks.
I'm sitting between IT security, operation technology (OT) security, and security governance and compliance - and on top of that now comes AI security.
IM: What does a typical week in your job look like?
EP: There's no such thing as a typical week, and that's one of the things I enjoy most about my role.
A good part of my time is spent with the leadership team, understanding what is changing, what is coming next, what are the business priorities and where the security needs to be part of that conversation.
Then, there's the operational side, looking at our risk posture, incidents and vulnerabilities, resilience and whether we are actually improving the things that matter, including making sure we are including security in all the products and activities that we are operating into the business processes.
I also spend a lot of time with security and IT teams, of course, because I want to know what's working, where they are struggling and where we need to make decisions or remove obstacles. While I don't personally implement technical controls, I'm involved in the conversations that leads to decisions affecting them.
Because we operate globally, there's always a cross-border element. All these missions must be conducted across different markets, regulations, cultures and thus with different risk profiles to consider.
So, my week is a mix of strategy, people, risk, technology, and firefighting. That's typical for small and medium enterprises, where the CISO gets involved in both strategic and operational decisions, sometimes including technical activities.
The trick is striking the balance between those and not spending the whole week firefighting, because if you do, you never get the chance to build the security capability you need for the next years.
Of course, every company has limited resources, and we need to prioritize our initiatives. Prioritization is key for CISOs to know where to allocate resources and what is most urgent, the most pressing topic to address.
IM: How do you make decisions?
EP: I try to make decisions based on facts, on risk and on impact. I tend to cut through the noise and emotions when I make a decision.
First, I want to understand the problem: what are we trying to achieve, and what is at stake? What can go wrong? How likely is it that it will impact the business processes in a bad way, and what does it mean for the business eventually?
Then, I like to hear different perspectives, especially from people that are close to the issue, before I make any decisions, and then I ask a simple question: "What is the risk of acting, and what is the risk of not acting?" Because everything in cybersecurity should be risk-based.
I'm also comfortable making decisions with incomplete information sometimes, because in our world we don't have the luxury to have 100% certainty, to have all the evidence, everything at hand when we make a decision. Sometimes, waiting for the perfect timing or the most complete information can be more dangerous than making a well-informed decision and adjusting as new facts emerge.
Once a decision is made, I strongly believe in being clear about it, communicating and explaining in simple terms, explaining why I made that decision, take accountability and move forward. It's very important to communicate it effectively, and you can always change a decision when facts change.
The preliminary analysis work I mentioned earlier is very important for me to communicate effectively. If you are able to explain to people the 'why' in simple and relatable terms, they will get it and they will buy in.
IM: What do you love the most about your job?
EP: Right now, I really like the dynamics that happen in the cybersecurity and AI security fields, which means there's always something new, and I'm a person that is very eager to learn and get involved in new things.
Getting involved in understanding different threat vectors, getting to know more about how AI is empowering defenders and offenders has been challenging, but also exciting at the same time.
Staying in touch with what is going on in the market is something I really enjoy, as well as sharing experience with other CISOs. I'm part of so many communities and groups where we exchange perspectives and get to know more about strategies that are working and not working and where we should focus next.
Nobody in cybersecurity can figure it out alone. That's a big lie. You need to have different perspectives, people coming from different industries, different experiences, and have a regular exchange of perspectives, of mindsets, because otherwise, you'll be living in your own bubble, and that's not the reality.
IM: What do you like the least about your job?
EP: This job is very resource consuming and demanding. It means you have to be available 24/7 if something happens. Of course, I'm not a security operations center (SOC) operator, so I don't have to be the one who steps in and prevents an attack. However, I am always involved if an incident happens.
Another difficult aspect is the fear of missing out (FOMO), because it's evolving so fast, and now with AI, it's super difficult to keep up, so we can't know everything. I wouldn't necessarily say I dislike it, but it's consuming a lot of resources and making you feel as nothing is ever enough.
IM: Have you faced any challenges as a female CISO that you think men would not necessarily have faced?
EP: I haven't really but of course, everyone has their own experience. So far, I've only been receiving support from my male counterparts. I never experienced something out of place that I could pinpoint right now, only a healthy competition across genders.
I think we as women sometimes also contribute to our own marginalization, because we think the field is too technical. We tend to be self-intimidated. We think that just because a man shows confidence, he really knows everything, or at least more than us, which is not always true.
We often suffer from the imposter syndrome, and it sometimes stems from university, where so few women study tech in general, because they think that this field is too technical for them and they won't make it. It's a stigma that we need to fight.
You can choose to be in any area you want in cybersecurity without the need to be deeply technical, to be a developer or a network engineer. You can work in governance, information security awareness.
IM: As Lindal Group is a global manufacturing firm, what are the main cyber threats to the manufacturing sector today?
EP: The threat landscape is broad, but I would group the biggest risks into a few areas.
First, ransomware is still a major concern because downtime can have a very big operational financial impact. In manufacturing, availability of the systems is super important because most of the machines and plants work 24/7, and if they are hit by a ransomware attack, it means losing millions per day.
This means that in this industry, an attacker doesn't necessarily need to steal the crown jewels to make a big impact. They can create enormous pressure simply by disrupting production or part of the production line, so that it can stop the production from working.
Also, there is a convergence of IT and OT because modern factories are increasingly connected, which brings huge benefit for efficiency and automation but also creates a new attack path. IT and OT used to be separate, and now we are connecting them both to do better automation, to implement AI systems on top, and a compromise that starts in the corporate IT environment can potentially move towards the OT side and affect the production.
Another big attack vector the supply chain, because manufacturers depend on a huge ecosystem of suppliers, software, connected equipment and service providers. You can have excellent security internally as a company and still inherit risk through a third party that you are using.
I would also put identity and human behavior very high on the list because phishing, compromised credentials, privileged access and social engineering remain effective today. Attackers ultimately look for the easiest way to enter the environment.
Now, AI is supercharging this social engineering attack path because now anybody can sound like a native speaker at any language and anyone without any tech or coding skills can just develop an attack in a few minutes. The phishing emails are becoming very convincing, targeted and personalized. So, it's easier for people to fall for a phishing scam. They are also more sophisticated: attackers are now using deepfakes that are very difficult to detect, setting up clone websites that look exactly like legitimate ones. Even for me, it's sometimes difficult to detect such schemes.
Another important threat vector is industrial espionage and intellectual property theft, because manufacturing companies have a lot of know-how and valuable designs, processes and engineering data. Not every attack is about ransomware: sometimes, the objective is simply to quietly steal the information and intellectual property,
This is heightened by geopolitical risks. Manufacturing is deeply connected to global supply chain, and cybersecurity can be influenced by wider geopolitical tensions that we are seeing in the world nowadays.
That's why I don't look at cybersecurity as simply protecting the company security perimeter, but as protecting the availability to manufacture, produce, deliver to customers and keep the business running.
IM: If you could give one piece of advice to someone who wants to become a CISO, what would it be?
EP: First of all, stay curious, especially in the AI era.
I haven't seen people starting their cybersecurity career as a CISO, but nothing is impossible. However, you must have a wealth of knowledge about different topics to be a CISO. You have to know cybersecurity threat landscape, at least the basics of every domain in tech and IT, and understanding supply chain risks, as well as understanding governance, frameworks and of course AI.
To be relevant, you have to be in the know of what's going on. There is no way around it. You have to be involved, show up to conferences and CISO meetings, join CISO groups, because that's the only way you get to hear more perspectives. You also need to understand the business. What are the objectives? Where does the business want to go in the next couple of years, and how can you support that objective from a security perspective. If you are unable to understand the business very well, you can't be the CISO that company. A CISO is like the copilot in the business.