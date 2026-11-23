AI has revolutionized the cyber-threat landscape, allowing malicious groups to speed up campaigns, deploy new techniques, as well as lower barriers to entry to hackers.
Chinese nation-state groups are well known for developing innovative cyber techniques and are backed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government’s vast resources and technological infrastructure. This means these actors are better placed than anyone in cyberspace to exploit technology such as AI in pursuing their goals.
These state-aligned objectives primarily revolve around gaining long-term, stealthy access into government and critical infrastructure networks of China’s geopolitical rivals, like the US, Japan and Taiwan, for intelligence gathering purposes.
Many experts also believe that China is “pre-positioning” itself in such environments to provide with the ability to disrupt critical services against adversaries in the event of military conflict breaking out.
It is vital that security teams understand China nation-state groups’ AI capabilities and infrastructure, and how they are deploying the technology during malicious cyber activity. These insights should be used to adapt and prioritize defensive approaches, particularly in those sectors that are frequently targeted by PRC-aligned groups.
China’s Vast AI Infrastructure
Development of Domestic AI Models
China has put considerable efforts into developing its own, domestic AI models. These are typically open-weight – which means the model’s core components are publicly available.
This enables threat actors to use these tools without facing guardrails in-built into closed-weight models like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
A TrendAI report published in October 2026 found that Chinese developers are increasingly producing capable open-weight models that can be deployed and controlled locally, reducing reliance on foreign AI services and their associated usage restrictions.
Models produced by Chinese tech firm DeepSeek are perhaps the most well-known of these.
Dakota Cary, China-focused consultant at SentinelOne, told Infosecurity that the development of these models sits alongside infrastructure already set up to facilitate cyber activities.
“China has spent the last decade revamping its cybersecurity talent pipeline, investing in infrastructure to train hackers and promoting hacking competitions to get students and practitioners hands-on experience. That pipeline now sits alongside a domestic industry producing capable, open-weight models which are running well beyond anyone’s oversight,” he explained.
AI Research and Training Activities
Chinese threat actors have been observed targeting proprietary AI research and models, activity that is likely designed to assist the development of local AI models as well enabling PRC groups to experiment with how they use the technology during campaigns.
Google research published in September 2026 observed that this targeting was not limited to AI labs or frontier companies, with organizations using AI in sectors like government, military, healthcare and media also affected.
Similarly, Proofpoint identified a credential phishing campaign running since at least April 2025 by a China-aligned group tracked as TA419. The campaign targeted AI policy specialists at US think tanks, universities and law firms, as part of efforts to gain insights on AI development.
In addition, Chinese actors have been observed conducting model distillation attacks against advanced AI models. This is a method that enables a less capable model to train itself via the outputs of a stronger one.
In February 2026, frontier AI firm Anthropic revealed that three AI laboratories in China generated millions of queries with its Claude model through around 24,000 fraudulent accounts, in violation of Anthropic’s terms of service and regional access restrictions.
Sharing Mechanisms for AI Capabilities
Over several years, China has developed a highly coordinated ecosystem in which Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) actors share tools, intelligence, tradecraft and even initial access opportunities across multiple teams.
Tom Kellerman, vice president of AI security and threat research at TrendAI, said this infrastructure gives Chinese nation-state groups an advantage over both other state-backed actors and financially-motivated cybercriminals when it comes to leveraging AI in campaigns.
“China's advantage lies less in the AI itself and more in the scale, coordination and collective application of capabilities across its cyber espionage ecosystem,” he said.
How PRC Actors Deploy of AI
The access to vast AI-based infrastructure has provided China state-backed actors with the basis to deploy the technology in a number of ways to enhance threat campaigns.
Vulnerability Discovery and Exploitation
Chinese threat groups have invested significant efforts into AI-driven vulnerability discovery and exploitation as a means of gaining initial access into organizations.
A number of Chinese cybersecurity firms have claimed to have created AI models equivalent to the likes of Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber, which are designed to discover and manage vulnerabilities at scale. This includes 360 Security Technology, as reported by Reuters in June 2026.
There is also evidence that Chinese actors have leveraged models like DeepSeek to discover vulnerabilities, and it is highly probably they use other local models for this purpose.
In addition, Google research published in May highlighted how PRC actors have gone beyond using specialized AI vulnerability discovery tools and deployed AI-augmented vulnerability and exploitation techniques. This is primarily in two forms. One is the use of jailbreak prompts that direct AI models to act as a senior security auditor to support vulnerability research into specific embedded devices.
The other is the integration of specialized, high-fidelity vulnerability datasets into AI models, facilitating in-context learning to identify logic flaws that the base model might otherwise fail to prioritize.
Security researchers have identified a number of novel uses of AI by China-nexus actors. A campaign identified by TrendAI conducted by an actor tracked as Earth Krahang saw the group use generative AI to adapt a public proof-of-concept exploit into a scalable tool for scanning internet-facing systems. This approach aimed to identify vulnerable servers and prioritize them for web shell development.
Post-Compromise Activity
China aligned actors have weaponized AI throughout their post-compromise activities – primarily to support stealth, long-term access, lateral movement and the exfiltration of sensitive data.
This includes the development of AI malware and tooling. Google reported a Chinese-nexus actor had attempted to leverage its Gemini large language model (LLM) to build an automated pentesting framework, designed to execute tasks in unpredictable environments.
TrendAI’s Kellerman also noted that Chinese hackers have used LLMs to create portable and disposable command-and-control (C2) infrastructure in compromised environments. These can rapidly generate steganography – hiding malicious code inside innocuous files – to help establish persistence.
Additionally, PRC actors have been observed abusing legitimate AI agents already deployed in environments to live-off-the-land and move laterally – a tactic known as return-to-tool (RTT).
An example of this was highlighted by TrendAI in its October 2026 report, which involved suspected Chinese actor, assessed with low confidence to be Earth Lamia, using the Claude Code command line interface (CLI) as an agent during live post-compromise activity, with model access routed through third-party API relay services.
“The actor used the agent for internal reconnaissance, credential theft, password spraying, lateral movement, and decoy file generation,” TrendAI researchers explained.
Scaling Cyber-Attacks
Chinese nation-state groups have used AI tools to expand the speed and scale of their campaigns, often with minimal human involvement.
Colin Ferris, head of threat hunting and incident response at Silverfort, highlighted an AI-enabled operation which targeted organizations in Taiwan and involved a system which had agents simultaneously research targets, divide responsibilities and pursue different paths.
“When one attack path failed, another agent could search for additional information and devise a different approach. Researchers said the system continuously ranked and reprioritized possible attack paths based on the evidence available to it,” Ferris explained.
Understanding China’s Cyber AI Capabilities Remains a Challenge
Experts Infosecurity spoke to emphasized that there are limits to our knowledge around Chinese threat groups’ AI capabilities, particularly given the lack of oversight analysts have over local models used in the country.
Most current knowledge comes from analyses of individual incidents perpetrated by suspected China-nexus actors. For example, Ferris noted that with the aforementioned campaign targeting organizations in Taiwan, the researchers were unable to determine which AI model was powering the agents used.
“That makes it important to distinguish between what has been observed in a specific operation and assumptions about the broader AI capabilities available to the Chinese state,” he noted.
How Security Teams Can Defend Against China’s AI-Powered Attacks
Given the growing use of AI by Chinese nation-state actors, organizations, especially those in government and critical sectors, must reprioritize their security and resilience strategies to manage the changing nature of threats.
Use Defensive AI to Match the Speed of Attacks
Microsoft’s Digital Defense Report 2026 observed that attackers have gained the advantage over defenders thanks to the use of AI to vastly expand the scale and speed of attacks.
The tech giant argued that security teams must match these capabilities by investing in AI-based defenses that enable them to detect and respond just as quickly.
This approach is especially relevant to defending against China state actors, given their extensive access to sophisticated AI tools and techniques.
Ferris said that in this landscape, the current detection and response model, which has an underlying assumption of time, is ineffective against AI-driven attacks.
“AI agents collapse this. The defense model needs to shift towards resilience, at source/runtime decision making, followed by asynchronous investigation and response,” he advised.
Identity More Important than Ever
Compromised identities remain key to AI-driven threat activity. This is particularly relevant in post-compromise activities, where AI agents use credentials and excessive privileges to move laterally and access sensitive systems and data – a key aim of China-aligned actors.
Ferris highlighted an AI attack emulation by Silverfort, in which an agent used credentials, excessive privileges, misconfigurations and trusted connections and kept reasoning through the environment until it reached its objective.
Therefore, organizations must tighten their identity access controls, with AI agents especially relentless in their efforts to gain access to target systems.
“They should reduce excessive privileges, strengthen authentication, secure privileged and non-human identities, and limit the ability of a compromised identity to move laterally through the environment,” Ferris said.
Assume Compromise and Deploy Encryption
Organizations targeted by sophisticated China state actors are at high risk of compromise, even if they have most stringent endpoint defenses in place. This is particularly the case given the speed and capabilities of AI tools deployed by these actors.
As such, defenders should adopt an assume compromise mentality, according to SentinelOne’s Cary.
“Hunt through your own networks against the published indicators for Chinese activity, on the assumption you may already have been compromised,” he advised.
Given Chinese state actors desire for intelligence and technical data, Cary also recommended that organizations encrypt all sensitive data they hold – if possible, using post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) technologies to prevent stolen information being decrypted in the future by advanced quantum computers.
Conclusion
PRC state actors’ vast access to AI infrastructure has enabled these groups to enhance their campaigns in several ways. While there are limits to our knowledge about China-aligned groups’ use of AI, there is significant evidence that they are continuously experimenting and trying to improve how they utilize these tools, meaning there are likely to be a growing number of novel attack techniques emerge going forward.
Security teams, particularly those in organizations known to be targets of China-aligned groups, must be aware of these capabilities, and adjust their priorities accordingly.
This includes boosting identity controls in their systems, and adopting an assume compromise mentality, ensuring that the most sensitive systems and data are secured against AI-powered attacks.