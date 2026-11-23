AI has revolutionized the cyber-threat landscape, allowing malicious groups to speed up campaigns, deploy new techniques, as well as lower barriers to entry to hackers. Chinese nation-state groups are well known for developing innovative cyber techniques and are backed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government’s vast resources and technological infrastructure. This means these actors are better placed than anyone in cyberspace to exploit technology such as AI in pursuing their goals. These state-aligned objectives primarily revolve around gaining long-term, stealthy access into government and critical infrastructure networks of China’s geopolitical rivals, like the US, Japan and Taiwan, for intelligence gathering purposes. Many experts also believe that China is “pre-positioning” itself in such environments to provide with the ability to disrupt critical services against adversaries in the event of military conflict breaking out. It is vital that security teams understand China nation-state groups’ AI capabilities and infrastructure, and how they are deploying the technology during malicious cyber activity. These insights should be used to adapt and prioritize defensive approaches, particularly in those sectors that are frequently targeted by PRC-aligned groups.

China’s Vast AI Infrastructure Development of Domestic AI Models China has put considerable efforts into developing its own, domestic AI models. These are typically open-weight – which means the model’s core components are publicly available. This enables threat actors to use these tools without facing guardrails in-built into closed-weight models like Anthropic’s Claude and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. A TrendAI report published in October 2026 found that Chinese developers are increasingly producing capable open-weight models that can be deployed and controlled locally, reducing reliance on foreign AI services and their associated usage restrictions. Models produced by Chinese tech firm DeepSeek are perhaps the most well-known of these. Dakota Cary, China-focused consultant at SentinelOne, told Infosecurity that the development of these models sits alongside infrastructure already set up to facilitate cyber activities. “China has spent the last decade revamping its cybersecurity talent pipeline, investing in infrastructure to train hackers and promoting hacking competitions to get students and practitioners hands-on experience. That pipeline now sits alongside a domestic industry producing capable, open-weight models which are running well beyond anyone’s oversight,” he explained. AI Research and Training Activities Chinese threat actors have been observed targeting proprietary AI research and models, activity that is likely designed to assist the development of local AI models as well enabling PRC groups to experiment with how they use the technology during campaigns. Google research published in September 2026 observed that this targeting was not limited to AI labs or frontier companies, with organizations using AI in sectors like government, military, healthcare and media also affected. Similarly, Proofpoint identified a credential phishing campaign running since at least April 2025 by a China-aligned group tracked as TA419. The campaign targeted AI policy specialists at US think tanks, universities and law firms, as part of efforts to gain insights on AI development. In addition, Chinese actors have been observed conducting model distillation attacks against advanced AI models. This is a method that enables a less capable model to train itself via the outputs of a stronger one. In February 2026, frontier AI firm Anthropic revealed that three AI laboratories in China generated millions of queries with its Claude model through around 24,000 fraudulent accounts, in violation of Anthropic’s terms of service and regional access restrictions. Sharing Mechanisms for AI Capabilities Over several years, China has developed a highly coordinated ecosystem in which Chinese advanced persistent threat (APT) actors share tools, intelligence, tradecraft and even initial access opportunities across multiple teams. Tom Kellerman, vice president of AI security and threat research at TrendAI, said this infrastructure gives Chinese nation-state groups an advantage over both other state-backed actors and financially-motivated cybercriminals when it comes to leveraging AI in campaigns. “China's advantage lies less in the AI itself and more in the scale, coordination and collective application of capabilities across its cyber espionage ecosystem,” he said. How PRC Actors Deploy of AI The access to vast AI-based infrastructure has provided China state-backed actors with the basis to deploy the technology in a number of ways to enhance threat campaigns. Vulnerability Discovery and Exploitation Chinese threat groups have invested significant efforts into AI-driven vulnerability discovery and exploitation as a means of gaining initial access into organizations. A number of Chinese cybersecurity firms have claimed to have created AI models equivalent to the likes of Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.4-Cyber, which are designed to discover and manage vulnerabilities at scale. This includes 360 Security Technology, as reported by Reuters in June 2026. There is also evidence that Chinese actors have leveraged models like DeepSeek to discover vulnerabilities, and it is highly probably they use other local models for this purpose. In addition, Google research published in May highlighted how PRC actors have gone beyond using specialized AI vulnerability discovery tools and deployed AI-augmented vulnerability and exploitation techniques. This is primarily in two forms. One is the use of jailbreak prompts that direct AI models to act as a senior security auditor to support vulnerability research into specific embedded devices. The other is the integration of specialized, high-fidelity vulnerability datasets into AI models, facilitating in-context learning to identify logic flaws that the base model might otherwise fail to prioritize.

“China's advantage lies less in the AI itself and more in the scale, coordination and collective application of capabilities across its cyber espionage ecosystem"