Cyber incidents that lead to data breaches are becoming more financially damaging to victim organizations for a variety of reasons, including recovery costs, loss of revenue and reputational impact.
In addition to these immediate costs, there has been a trend towards subsequent civil class action lawsuits being pursued by individuals whose personal data was compromised during cyber incidents in recent years, especially in the US. These frequently result in organizations that have suffered data breaches agreeing to eye-watering payments in order to avoid a court case. Such settlements are generally not an admission of liability or fault.
It is getting to a stage where the risk of civil lawsuits could be a bigger driver of improved cybersecurity practices than regulatory fines given the sums involved, making these cases important to highlight.
In 2026, we saw a vast number of class action settlement agreements reached in regard to high-profile data breach incidents that have taken place during the past few years, some of which have also been subject to separate regulatory action.
Here are the biggest data breach class action settlement agreements announced in 2026 at the time of writing.
This list covers data breaches resulting from cyber-attacks, and does not include privacy and other data protection violations.
The Biggest Data Breach Settlements of 2026
Comcast Agrees $117m Settlement Following 2023 “Citrix Bleed” Incident
In August, a US federal court approved a $117m settlement agreement between Comcast Cable Communications and its customers affected by a 2023 data breach.
The incident took place in October 2023, when threat actors accessed Comcast systems through the exploitation of the “Citrix Bleed” vulnerability in the Citrix NetScaler appliance. Comcast’s Xfinity brand revealed in December 2023 that the data of 35.1 million customers may have been exposed in the attack, including usernames and hashed passwords.
Among the claims included in the subsequent class action lawsuit were that Comcast failed to timely install the patch Citrix had made available and that Citrix failed to adequately test and monitor its NetScaler product.
Both Comcast and Citrix deny all the allegations.
Conduent Agrees $80m Settlement After Large-Scale Healthcare Breach
Digital platform provider Conduent agreed to pay $80m to settle a class action lawsuit following a 2024 cyber incident that breached the personal and health data of around 62 million people.
The incident, thought to be perpetrated by the SafePay ransomware actor, is currently ranked as the third largest healthcare data breach of all time.
The filing, submitted to the US District Court for the District of New Jersey on October 16, 2026, explained that the agreement divides the claimants into two subclasses.
One consists of around 40 million individuals whose stolen data was stored in complex backup files that were not readily accessible to third party actors. The second relates to 22 million individuals who stolen data was stored in files that were readily accessible.
A US 8-K Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing submitted by Conduent emphasized that the agreement is not an admission of fault or liability.
23andMe to Make Multiple Payments Following 2023 Incident
Genetics testing firm 23andMe, which confirmed in October 2023 that customers had profile information accessed by cybercriminals following a credential stuffing campaign, was ordered by a California bankruptcy court to pay $46.75m to victims of the attack in July 2026.
The payment will be made by Chrome Holding, which took control of 23andMe in 2025 following the company’s bankruptcy.
Separately in July, a settlement of $18m was reached between a coalition of 42 US attorney general sand genetic testing firm 23andMe following the data breach.
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the bipartisan coalition also ensured new data protection requirements to secure 23andMe customer data as part of the settlement.
In the same month, the Spanish data protection authority imposed a €2.4m ($2.6m) fine on 23andMe for the incident.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, the company controversially said that the hack was not the result of attackers infiltrating the firm’s own network, rather it was customers’ poor password management including the lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA).
Over six million individuals' information was accessed from the data breach including information about ancestry.
23andMe was also fined £2.3m ($3m) by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) in June 2025 for failing to protect customers’ special category data during the incident.
LabCorp Ends Long-Running Lawsuit with $35m Agreement
A long-running class action lawsuit saw a settlement agreement reached in June, when Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp) said it would pay out $35m to patients whose protected health information had been exposed in a third-party breach.
In the incident, hackers gained access to the American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), a company employed by Labcorp to collect outstanding payments for its diagnostic services, from August 2018 to March 2019. This exposed health data of 25 million individuals in total, including 10.2 million LabCorp patients.
The lawsuit asserted several claims against LabCorp, including negligence and breach of contract, which the diagnostics provider continues to deny.
Separately, a multi-state settlement over the incident was agreed with AMCA in March 2021.
LabCorp was hit by a second data breach in January 2020, when the misconfiguration of a website resulted in 10,000 company documents' accidentally being made available to the public.
A LabCorp shareholder subsequently sued the firm over the incidents for driving down the value of the company’s shares.
US Mortgage Firm to Pay Out $26m to Data Breach Victims
Florida-based mortgage company Lakeview Loan Servicing agreed to a $26m settlement in March 2026 following a lawsuit relating to a data breach incident that took place in late 2021.
A notification by the firm to customers revealed that an unauthorized actor obtained access to files on its file storage servers from October 27 to December 7, 2021. These files included personal data of customers, including information provided in connection with a loan application for some.
A subsequent class action lawsuit claimed that Lakeview failed to properly secure customer data and allowed unauthorized access to customers’ personally identifiable information.
The settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or liability by Lakeview.
LastPass Agrees Combined $24.5m Settlement
In January 2026, password manager provider LastPass agreed to a $24.5 million class-action settlement over a 2022 incident, which resulted in hackers accessing encrypted customer vault data and unencrypted account information.
LastPass confirmed that hackers got hold of “source code and technical information” from the firm’s development environment, which were subsequently used to target another employee.
The attackers then obtained credentials and keys that were subsequently used to access and decrypt some storage volumes within the firm’s cloud-based storage service.
The settlement fund is split between an $8.2m general loss fund for customers, and a $16.25m cryptocurrency pool.
In January 2026, blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs revealed it had traced $35m in stolen cryptocurrency to the LastPass breach.
In December 2025, LastPass was fined £1.2m ($1.6m) by the UK’s ICO for security failings that led to the major 2022 data breach.
$10m Lawsuit Settlement Agreed with Nelnet Following Student Breach
Nebraska-based student loan servicing firm Nelnet agreed a $10m class action settlement following a data breach incident in 2022.
During the incident, an unauthorized actor exploited a vulnerability in Nelnet’s system between June and July 2022 and accessed the personal details of around 2.5 million student loan borrowers.
The lawsuit alleged that the breach resulted from Nelnet's negligent and inadequate data security practices and that the company's delay in providing notice caused significant harm.
Nelnet continues to deny any wrongdoing.
Capital Health Agrees $4.5m Payout to Patients Affected by Ransomware Attack
In February, US-based healthcare provider Capital Health reached a settlement agreement with a class action lawsuit related to a ransomware attack in November 2023.
The company, which operates hospitals and primary care clinics in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, agreed to pay $4.5m after the LockBit gang reportedly accessed personal and medical information of patients.
The lawsuit issued a number of allegations against Capital Health, including negligence and breach of implied contract. The settlement agreement contains no admission of liability, fault or wrongdoing by Capital Health.