Cyber incidents that lead to data breaches are becoming more financially damaging to victim organizations for a variety of reasons, including recovery costs, loss of revenue and reputational impact.

In addition to these immediate costs, there has been a trend towards subsequent civil class action lawsuits being pursued by individuals whose personal data was compromised during cyber incidents in recent years, especially in the US. These frequently result in organizations that have suffered data breaches agreeing to eye-watering payments in order to avoid a court case. Such settlements are generally not an admission of liability or fault.

It is getting to a stage where the risk of civil lawsuits could be a bigger driver of improved cybersecurity practices than regulatory fines given the sums involved, making these cases important to highlight.

In 2026, we saw a vast number of class action settlement agreements reached in regard to high-profile data breach incidents that have taken place during the past few years, some of which have also been subject to separate regulatory action.

Here are the biggest data breach class action settlement agreements announced in 2026 at the time of writing.

This list covers data breaches resulting from cyber-attacks, and does not include privacy and other data protection violations.

The Biggest Data Breach Settlements of 2026

Comcast Agrees $117m Settlement Following 2023 “Citrix Bleed” Incident

In August, a US federal court approved a $117m settlement agreement between Comcast Cable Communications and its customers affected by a 2023 data breach.

The incident took place in October 2023, when threat actors accessed Comcast systems through the exploitation of the “Citrix Bleed” vulnerability in the Citrix NetScaler appliance. Comcast’s Xfinity brand revealed in December 2023 that the data of 35.1 million customers may have been exposed in the attack, including usernames and hashed passwords.

Among the claims included in the subsequent class action lawsuit were that Comcast failed to timely install the patch Citrix had made available and that Citrix failed to adequately test and monitor its NetScaler product.

Both Comcast and Citrix deny all the allegations.

Conduent Agrees $80m Settlement After Large-Scale Healthcare Breach

Digital platform provider Conduent agreed to pay $80m to settle a class action lawsuit following a 2024 cyber incident that breached the personal and health data of around 62 million people.

The incident, thought to be perpetrated by the SafePay ransomware actor, is currently ranked as the third largest healthcare data breach of all time.

The filing, submitted to the US District Court for the District of New Jersey on October 16, 2026, explained that the agreement divides the claimants into two subclasses.

One consists of around 40 million individuals whose stolen data was stored in complex backup files that were not readily accessible to third party actors. The second relates to 22 million individuals who stolen data was stored in files that were readily accessible.

A US 8-K Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing submitted by Conduent emphasized that the agreement is not an admission of fault or liability.

23andMe to Make Multiple Payments Following 2023 Incident

Genetics testing firm 23andMe, which confirmed in October 2023 that customers had profile information accessed by cybercriminals following a credential stuffing campaign, was ordered by a California bankruptcy court to pay $46.75m to victims of the attack in July 2026.

The payment will be made by Chrome Holding, which took control of 23andMe in 2025 following the company’s bankruptcy.

Separately in July, a settlement of $18m was reached between a coalition of 42 US attorney general sand genetic testing firm 23andMe following the data breach.