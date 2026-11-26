Password manager 1Password has suffered a backend breach after an attacker took over a staff member's corporate GitHub account and used it to take customer account data.

The company began investigating on November 19 after detecting signs of the intrusion, it said in an incident post.

"At no time were customer vault contents accessed by, or available to, the attacker," 1Password wrote.

From GitHub to Backend Services

With the GitHub account, the attacker reached 1Password's source code and pushed malicious code into backend services, which then pulled administrative records on a subset of users.

Private repository code was also copied, and the attacker got into the company's continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) system. 1Password said the source code held no user secrets, but the CI/CD environment contained infrastructure secrets, which it rotated.

Exposed records included customers' names, email addresses, account and user IDs, the dates accounts were created and last signed in, public keys and parameters used by the Secure Remote Password (SRP) protocol.

Tokens in some invitation, provisioning and recovery emails were also exposed, and those affected, "a small number of users," were told directly. 1Password said a token only worked together with a single sign-on (SSO) login or a code emailed to the account's address.

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Vaults Untouched, Codes Lengthened

The keys protecting vaults, account recovery keys and the 1Password apps and its browser extensions were not affected, the company said. It added that it did not store users' account passwords or Secret Keys.

1Password shut down the compromised GitHub account, canceled the token the attacker had stolen and cut off their access. It also rotated or revoked internal credentials that might have been exposed, tightened controls around GitHub, CI/CD and endpoints and introduced new detections.

As a precaution, 1Password lengthened invitation and recovery codes to 10 letters and numbers, up from six digits. It also engaged outside security experts to verify its containment and clean-up work.

The company said customers did not need to change anything in their accounts but should watch for phishing, such as unexpected invitations or recovery requests. Its internal checks found no evidence that exposed provisioning tokens had been used to take over accounts, and the company said it would update its post if anything changed.