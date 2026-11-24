The UK’s financial regulator has warned firms that they must address cybersecurity risks from the deployment of AI agents, or face regulatory action.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that AI agents are being widely deployed in the financial services sector to improve productivity and convenience to customers.

“But these products can also blur the boundary between regulated and unregulated activity, and the protections consumers receive in relation to their finances and data,” the regulator noted.

Banks now using these AI agents to initiate transactions, move money and make investment decisions.

Without appropriate safeguards in place, such as strict access controls, agents have been observed taking dangerous actions such as gaining access to sensitive systems and data, even in pursuit of legitimate aims.

The FCA guidance, published on November 24, said that senior managers responsible for AI models deployed in a specific area of the business need to take “reasonable steps” to understand the risks arising from AI. This includes providing effective oversight and ensuring governance controls and escalation arrangements are appropriate for the risks.

Regulated financial organizations should consider any liabilities from accepting agent instructions and whether it is appropriate to accept payments instructed by an AI agent.

They should also help consumers understand the limits of financial information and advice generated by their models through clear, proportionate and consistent disclaimers.

Responsibility for complying with regulatory obligations remains with senior managers and the organization as a whole, whether the firm deploys agentic AI themselves or relies on a third-party provider, the FCA emphasized.

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“We expect you to demonstrate that you understand the systems you use, the degree of autonomy those systems have, the risks they create and the controls necessary to manage those risks in real time and in stress situations,” the authority wrote.

“We will assess the services firms provide through agentic products, including how they develop over time, to ensure they keep to regulatory requirements,” it continued.

Failure to adhere to existing regulatory requirements, including data protection laws, will see the FCA use its powers to sanction non-compliant organizations. These powers include imposing financial penalties, prohibiting individuals from carrying out regulated activities, public censure and prosecution.

The FCA added that it welcomes early engagement from those deploying agentic AI in their products and systems, and that it offers support services including testing whether these tools meet regulatory requirements.