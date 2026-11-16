Forescout Technologies has added its voice to the growing number urging security teams to embrace AI, revealing how the technology helped it accelerate vulnerability discovery.

A new report by the cybersecurity firm, Finding Critical Infrastructure Bugs with Off-the-Shelf AI, details how publicly available models can help teams working with a small budget unearth vulnerabilities in open source software and proprietary binaries.

The researchers used a specially built AI-assisted vulnerability research harness to find bugs in 10 popular TCP/IP stacks.

This approach reduced analysis time from around nine months to 90 hours and helped the team uncover 99 vulnerabilities, including 66 zero days, Forescout said.

Read more on AI in security: Hackers Observed Using AI to Develop Zero-Day for the First Time

After 10 hours of AI analysis, the team then spent around 80 hours manually validating the findings. Static analysis across the 10 stacks cost around $935, which means just $2.58 per finding, the report claimed.

However, it added that binary analysis was around six times more expensive and took twice as long as source-code analysis.

“AI did not eliminate the need for expert vulnerability researchers, but it dramatically compressed the work. With access to an effective AI-assisted workflow, vulnerabilities in complex embedded software can be found much faster and at a fraction of the cost, by security researchers and attackers alike,” said Daniel dos Santos, VP of Research at Forescout.

“Our research demonstrates that AI is changing the economics of vulnerability discovery and accelerating the pace at which security teams need to identify, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risk. This is especially impactful for critical infrastructure, where legacy and difficult-to-patch devices may remain in service for years.”

AI Tips for Security Teams

However, AI is not a silver bullet. Research by ReliaQuest pointed to the technology helping threat actors make attacks cheaper, faster to scale, easier to customize and harder to spot.

However, this some have warned that it can make attacks less efficient. One security expert from Proofpoint recently described AI-generated exploits as highly flawed.

To mitigate risk in this new world of AI everywhere, Forescout urged security researchers to: