Three frontier AI models given the same open source code to audit have produced vulnerability findings that barely overlap, according to new frontier AI research. Of 121 distinct potential issues, Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5.1, OpenAI's GPT-5.6 Sol and Z.ai's GLM-5.3 all flagged just one, software security firm Echo found.

Echo published the comparison in its November 18 research. Each model worked through two Maven libraries and one npm package with Echo's own hunting framework and the same validation process. Echo reached GPT-5.6 Sol through Daybreak, the program OpenAI runs for vetted security teams.

Of the 121 issues, 83% (100), came from a single model and 20 from the other two.

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Where the AI Models Disagreed

Claude Mythos logged the most validation passes overall, with 25, against nine for GLM-5.3 and eight for GPT-5.6 Sol. But GPT-5.6 Sol accounted for six of the seven passes on one Maven library, and GLM-5.3 found six validated issues on the other that its rivals missed.

Severity ratings split too. GLM-5.3 rated one flaw in an npm package with more than 350 million monthly downloads as Critical, Claude Mythos put it at High and GPT-5.6 Sol treated it as documented behavior rather than a bug. Automated validation rated it Low.

GPT-5.6 Sol finished its hunts in about 24 minutes, against roughly 198 for Claude Mythos and 174 for GLM-5.3. GLM-5.3 was the cheapest overall, with its three hunts costing about $22, against $303 for Claude Mythos and $30 for GPT-5.6 Sol, though Echo said the costs reflected its own access terms.

How Many AI Findings Held Up

The nine runs produced 446 initial findings, cut to 152 after cleanup. Of those, 74 were rated High or Critical, and 55 went through automated proof-of-concept testing after duplicates were set aside. Forty-two passed.

Echo cautioned that the 42 were not necessarily distinct bugs, since an issue found by more than one model could be credited to each. Findings rated Medium or Low were never tested, so a previously known flaw that Claude Mythos rated Medium never reached validation.

Echo security researcher Yuval Saggie said the race to find the best model was "the wrong question." If an attacker hunts with one model and a defender relies on another, he said, "the defender might never even see the vulnerability the attacker is about to exploit."

Each model ran only once, and Echo called the exercise "a controlled comparison rather than a comprehensive benchmark." It said automated validation did not amount to confirmation from the projects' maintainers.

Echo said the projects would stay unnamed, and technical details unpublished, until their maintainers had been notified.