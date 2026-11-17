Anthropic has cut the time vendors get to fix serious flaws found by its Claude models before it makes them public from 90 days to 30. The change applies to vulnerabilities Anthropic reports to vendors and maintainers, not generally to bugs reported to Anthropic by external researchers.

The company's Frontier Red Team announced the change in a November 16 post, with the new timelines applying to vulnerabilities reported on or after January 1, 2027. Reports already in progress then will keep their existing deadlines.

Anthropic said disclosure norms, including its own, had assumed fixes moved at human speed and that independent rediscovery was unlikely, but that "neither assumption holds today." It said bugs one model could find were increasingly likely to be found by another.

What Changes in Anthropic's Disclosure Policy

Under the updated policy, high- and critical-severity vulnerabilities will have a 30-day disclosure deadline, while all other issues will have 45 days. Anthropic will aim to escalate to an external vulnerability coordinator after 15 days without a maintainer response, rather than 30.

The company will also wait 30 days after a patch becomes available before publishing full technical details, down from 45 days. The seven-day disclosure window for vulnerabilities under active exploitation remains unchanged.

Anthropic said it would work with vendors on a remediation timeline for flaws in hard-to-deploy software such as critical infrastructure, or flaws that need specification or RFC changes. The policy will not cover AI-discovered findings that have not received human review, such as those from its OSS Scanner.

Acknowledging that shorter timelines could put more pressure on maintainers, Anthropic said it would keep sending actionable guidance with each report, plus a patch or mitigation where possible.

Read more on vulnerability disclosure: AI Cuts Vulnerability Discovery from Nine Months to 90 Hours

How Anthropic's Deadlines Compare With Project Zero's

The change puts Anthropic's serious-bug deadline ahead of Project Zero's schedule. Google's team, which now publishes details 90 days after reporting a bug whether or not it is fixed, will cut that to 60 days on February 2, 2027 and 30 days on January 3, 2028.

The approaches also differ on severity. Anthropic will set different disclosure windows based on severity, while Project Zero argued that a vulnerability's severity does not affect how likely attackers are to find it.

On the same day, Google's Threat Intelligence Group reported finding an exposed server hosting an attacker framework, dubbed exploit_agent, built to research vulnerabilities and weaponize them.

Anthropic said it was now giving maintainers 30 more days on high- and critical-severity bugs that had passed its current 90-day deadline, before publishing them on its disclosure dashboard.