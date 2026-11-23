Security researchers say they have uncovered what may be the largest ad fraud operation ever discovered by bid volume.

Human’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team claimed Badbox 3.0 accounted for 40 billion bid requests per day at its height, more than three times the previous record holder VastFlux.

“Badbox 3.0 runs primarily on low-cost consumer devices infected with new backdoors that deliver fraud modules, including some that Human researchers recognized from Badbox and Badbox 2.0,” a report published on November 19 explained.

“Those modules come from an actively maintained catalog hosted on public code repositories. Satori researchers have linked these repositories to TXCZ, a Chinese electronics manufacturer.”

Read more on Badbox: Malware-Infected Devices Sold Through Major Retailers

The fraud modules secretly render video ads on owners’ devices, sending ad requests that borrow the identities of legitimate apps. They also enroll the device, without the owner’s knowledge, as an exit node in one of 11 residential proxy networks.

These networks route internet traffic through regular consumer devices and are often abused by threat actors for account takeover, brute-force attacks, malware distribution, and more.

One of these networks, Pxyedge, was identified by Human as IpMoYu, a network operated by the actors behind Badbox and Badbox 2.0.

Advice for Device Owners

Human urged users to choose devices from familiar brands, ensure they are Play Protect-certified, only download apps from official marketplaces, and take action if devices behave strangely.

It said those compromised by Badbox 3.0 are all “low-cost, off-brand, uncertified” devices running the Android Open Source Project (AOSP); built in China and shipped globally.

However, the report warned that the botherders are likely to adapt again, as they have done with previous iterations of Badbox

“The capability now lives in public code repositories, mirrored across hosting platforms, a mainstream CDN, and a proxy built to slip past network blocks, with fallback locations written into every module record,” it explained.

“Its proxy network survived exposure by changing its name. Its ad fraud, hidden on the devices and passed off under the names of legitimate apps, reached a daily volume larger than any ad fraud operation disclosed before it.”

On a more positive note, Human said it was part of an operation to disrupt XCPE, a botnet linked to Badbot 3.0 by shared command-and-control (C2) domains. It boasted more than a million infected devices in over 200 countries and territories before the Google-led industry effort.