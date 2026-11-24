Two open-weight large language models (LLMs) from Chinese AI companies outperformed closed model from their American counterparts in a new cybersecurity test.
Israeli AI cybersecurity firm A Security has tested DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, an LLM developed by the eponymous Chinese company, and GLM 5.3, from Beijing-based Z.ai, against five commercial AI models from Google, xAI and OpenAI.
The test was based on a benchmark built by A Security on ARENA, an open-source generator that creates containerized web applications with planted, validated vulnerabilities and realistic defenses such as web application firewalls, rate limiting and hidden endpoints.
It evaluated how well different AI models perform as the engine behind A Security's four-agent exploitation system, each working the same 100 leads across medium-sized labs containing 14 vulnerabilities apiece, with three runs per model.
Because the labs were created specifically for the test, no model could have trained on them.
DeepSeek and GLM Outperform Gemini, Grok and GPT Models
Both Chinese models matched or beat all tested models, with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash finding 93% of the validated vulnerabilities in every run, the highest in the set.
Meanwhile, GLM 5.3 found 86% of vulnerabilities per run and was the only model to uncover every vulnerability at least once across three runs. The closed-source models all fared worse. Gemini 3.8 Flash ranked third, also finding 86% per run, but it never reached 100% across three runs, topping out at 93%.
Additionally, A Security found that DeepSeek V4.1 Flash cost a fraction of what other models required, at $0.81 per validated finding, when the closed models cost between $9.54 (for Gemini 3.8 Flash) and $31.85 (GPT 5.6 Sol).
GLM 5.3, however, was not as cost-efficient, at $10.49 per validated finding, slightly more than the cheapest closed model.
Study Caveats: Cost Scope and Provider Variables Complicate the Results
While the A Security test is another example showing a rising interest in Chinese open-weight AI models, the results of the study, released on November 23, do not mean these models are always better, or cheaper, at finding vulnerabilities.
In addition, the Israeli company specified that cost figures covered only the four exploitation agents and exclude discovery, browser use, reporting, advisor calls and other orchestration costs, partly because advisor configurations varied across runs. A full scan would cost more, and costs will vary by setup.
The pricing basis also differs: GLM 5.3 was priced at its official token rates, while the other models used recorded provider spend. DeepSeek ran on a pinned provider route after earlier runs through another provider had heavy fallback, and timings reflect the specific inference providers and configurations used, so they should not be read as fixed model-level speed rankings.
DeepSeek also drifted the most, reporting findings outside its assigned lead on at least 4.5% of leads, versus under 2.5% for the other models. While A Security researchers noted that such considerations matter little for attackers, it raises scope-control concerns for defenders, as an agent straying from its lead could touch assets outside an engagement's authorized scope.
Image credits: Tomas Ragina / Nick Livyi / Shutterstock.com
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