Two open-weight large language models (LLMs) from Chinese AI companies outperformed closed model from their American counterparts in a new cybersecurity test.

Israeli AI cybersecurity firm A Security has tested DeepSeek V4.1 Flash, an LLM developed by the eponymous Chinese company, and GLM 5.3, from Beijing-based Z.ai, against five commercial AI models from Google, xAI and OpenAI.

The test was based on a benchmark built by A Security on ARENA, an open-source generator that creates containerized web applications with planted, validated vulnerabilities and realistic defenses such as web application firewalls, rate limiting and hidden endpoints.

It evaluated how well different AI models perform as the engine behind A Security's four-agent exploitation system, each working the same 100 leads across medium-sized labs containing 14 vulnerabilities apiece, with three runs per model.

Because the labs were created specifically for the test, no model could have trained on them.

DeepSeek and GLM Outperform Gemini, Grok and GPT Models

Both Chinese models matched or beat all tested models, with DeepSeek V4.1 Flash finding 93% of the validated vulnerabilities in every run, the highest in the set.

Meanwhile, GLM 5.3 found 86% of vulnerabilities per run and was the only model to uncover every vulnerability at least once across three runs. The closed-source models all fared worse. Gemini 3.8 Flash ranked third, also finding 86% per run, but it never reached 100% across three runs, topping out at 93%.