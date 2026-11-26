Reported cases of ARTEX being used in cyber-attack campaigns:

The ARTEX AI offensive framework is now being widely deployed in cyber campaigns by both allowing both nation-state and cybercriminal groups, new research reports have documented.

The tool has been linked to numerous high-profile incidents in recent months, and more information is emerging about its use.

Microsoft revealed on November 25 that a number of Chinese and North Korean state groups had integrated ARTEX into their toolkits.

The tech giant said it had observed Chinese-nexus actors Salt Typhoon, Crystal Typhoon, Storm-0940 and Storm-3358 leveraging ARTEX in campaigns, in addition to Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)-linked actors Onyx Sleet and Pearl Sleet.

The named groups have used the framework to automate various stages of the attack chain, including network reconnaissance, credential attacks, and web application exploitation.

Meanwhile, a Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) report, also published on November 25, described the emergence of Agentic Offensive Frameworks (AOFs), such as ARTEX and Cairn, as the “third wave” of AI-driven cybersecurity threats.

It noted that these frameworks have significantly sped up attack chains, in some cases enabling threat actors to reach privileged access in under three hours. The tools have allowed actors to systematically probe attack surfaces, chain vulnerabilities and perform concurrent internal network pivots rapidly.

The CSA added that ARTEX has allowed complex attack chains to be undertaken by low-resourced criminals.

“While these attacks have been theoretically possible before, we have now seen them deployed by threat actors, at scale,” the report said.

Analysis published by Infrawatch on November 24 highlighted more than 130 variants of ARTEX in the wild.

The cybersecurity company observed ARTEX servers rise sharply in early November, after intrusions surged in October.

Read now: FBI Highlights Growing Abuse of AI-Driven Pentesting Framework ARTEX

How ARTEX is Deployed by Attackers

ARTEX is an open-source, AI model-driven, autonomous penetration testing framework released on GitHub by a user known as ‘Autumn-27’ in July 2026.

Written in Go with an embedded Next.js web console, ARTEX offers an offensive command-and-control (C2) platform that communicates with several AI agents and can be plugged in to large language models (LLMs).

The Microsoft report emphasized that ARTEX does not introduce new attack techniques, rather it uses common, pre-existing penetration testing tools and techniques.

However, threat actors using ARTEX can vary network indicators like source IP address or user agent string, especially to bypass static or simple signature-based detection and blocking.

To deploy the tool, Microsoft explained that a threat actor defines the target scope, and a goals model breaks the engagement into objectives that can be verified.

“Planner” and “worker” agents then work together in formulating and executing an attack cycle based on network reconnaissance undertaken on the target.

A reporter agent communicates the attack stages back to the threat actor with reproduction steps and a proof of concept.