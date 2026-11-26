Supermarkets and other operators of industrial refrigeration units have been advised to take action to mitigate a critical new flaw for which there is currently no patch.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued an ICS advisory on November 24 about CVE-2026-129713, which has a CVSS score of 9.8 and requires no authentication to exploit.

It said: “A stack-based buffer overflow in an unauthenticated CGI handler of the Danfoss AK-SM 8xxA Series controller allows remote attackers to send specially crafted HTTP/S POST requests, leading to memory corruption, webserver restart and hypothetically potential arbitrary code execution with webserver privileges.”

Despite the criticality of the flaw, Danfoss confirmed in an advisory on November 20 that it would not be addressed immediately, but in “upcoming software version 5.5.x.”

Read more on Danfoss flaws: France: Internet-Exposed Danfoss Controllers Drop 71% After Cyber-Attack

Until a patch is issued, the guidance from Danfoss, also shared by CISA, is as follows:

Follow the instructions in the product manual and don’t expose devices directly to the internet or assign them public IP addresses

Restrict remote access to affected devices by using a secure VPN or other protected network architecture

Configure all affected devices to operate in Strict mode, which provides enhanced security protections

Use strong, unique passwords for all user accounts and administrative access

Danfoss said it would be removing the option for customers to disable Strict mode.

Food Retailers Braced for More Attacks

Operational technology (OT) including refrigeration controllers made by Danfoss was targeted in two waves of attacks in recent weeks linked to Iranian state actors.

The first, on October 11-12, targeted mainly French supermarkets such as Intermarché, Coopérative U, Carrefour Market, Monoprix, Leclerc, and Super U. As many as 700 sites were hit, with hackers able to compromise controllers and turn up the temperature to spoil food and in some cases start fires.

Some reports cited figures of “tens of millions of euros” lost nationwide in a single day.

The second wave came on November 1-2 and used the same playbook, although this time retailers in at least 12 countries across Europe were affected. Blood banks in France were also reportedly hit.

In both campaigns, affected controllers included older Danfoss models that no longer received security updates (AK-SM800 and AK-SC355) and/or newer models running outdated firmware (AK-SM800A).

Retailers in the UK were largely unaffected as Danfoss is a less popular brand in the country. A major industry effort was launched to ensure that legacy flaws from a manufacturer called RDM were patched to improve cyber resilience in the sector, according to Pen Test Partners.