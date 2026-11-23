Global e-commerce platform Cleverbridge has revealed that a hacker has stolen payment card data, putting affected customers at immediate risk of fraud.

In an update published on its website, the firm said that it detected unauthorized activity on its platform on November 4, 2026. The incident was quickly contained, and systems brought back online the same day. However, an investigation found that an unauthorized third party copied payment card data stored on its platform.

“We worked diligently to identify individuals whose personal information may have been involved and began notifying affected individuals on 20 November where appropriate,” Cleverbridge wrote.

The company has not confirmed how many people’s card details may have been affected by the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cleverbridge manages global payments, subscription billing, tax compliance, and checkout services for software and SaaS companies across more than 240 countries. Customers listed on its website include Tenable, Jamf, Veeam, Red Hat and Sony.

BleepingComputer reported that the breach notifications sent to affected individuals revealed that the stolen data includes card numbers, expiry dates and card security codes (CVV/CVC).

No other personal data, such as names, contact information or billing details, were accessed, according to the notifications.

The stolen information can be used to verify online transactions. As such, Cleverbridge urged those impacted to check their card statements and inform their card issuers immediately if they see a transaction they do not recognize.

“You may also wish to contact your card issuer to tell them about this incident and follow any advice they give, as they may decide to replace your card,” Cleverbridge added.

The payments processor also warned affected individuals to be vigilant of phishing attacks that request card details, passwords, or security codes by email, phone or text message.

Cleverbridge Rules Out Ransomware Attack

Cleverbridge confirmed that the incident is not ransomware related, stating that none of its systems were encrypted.

No other details were provided on the actor’s potential motivations. It is not known whether the stolen data has been misused so far.

The incident follows notifications by JPMorganChase, Visa and Mastercard that customer data had been breached following a compromise of a third-party vendor.

Ransomware group N0n claimed the attacks and reportedly leaked the stolen data on its dark web leak site.