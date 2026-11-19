The European Commission has confirmed it was hit by an AI-driven cyber-attack that resulted in services being taken offline.

Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier revealed the incident during a press briefing on November 19. He said the intrusion was detected on October 22, 2026, and confirmed as a cyber-attack on October 26, which triggered mitigation steps being carried out and an investigation launched.

“I can confirm that the Commission has recently taken necessary steps in response to a detected cyber campaign. As a protective and preventive measure, we temporarily took down several applications, and most of them have since then been restored,” Regnier said in response to a journalist question.

No information was given as to the potential perpetrators of the attack, or whether any data was accessed during the incident, with Regnier stating that the investigation was ongoing in response to questions on these points.

However, he said he was “not aware” of a ransomware demand being issued to the Commission and that the investigation has not detected “any evidence of a data breach affecting Commission staff.”

Regnier added that the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has been notified about the attack.

In a statement emailed to Infosecurity after the press conference, a Commission spokesperson said the attack targeted “individual systems,” with impacted teams informed in line with standard practice.

“The Commission has been working to strengthen the security of its systems and continues to take appropriate measures. We are also preventively checking other systems while staying in close contact with CERT-EU and the EDPS. The investigation is still ongoing. We are taking any necessary steps based on the findings,” the spokesperson continued.

The comments follow a report published earlier in the day by Politico that the European Commission had been hit by a cyber-attack which may have breached the personal information of employees, and resulted in a number of systems being taken offline.

These included Sysper, an HR platform used by EU Commission staff members for payslips and time management and a system for medical reimbursements.

Commission Attack “AI Generated”

Regnier confirmed that the attack was “AI generated” involving the use of a “publicly available” tool.

“We have seen many global cyber-attacks recently and of course no one is immune to this, AI assisted tools can be used and especially misused to detect vulnerabilities. Indeed we can confirm that this was done with AI tools,” he said.

The Politico article claimed the attack had been launched using the Chinese AI penetration-testing tool ARTEX, which is believed to be widely used in campaigns over recent months.

Written in Go with an embedded Next.js web console, ARTEX offers an offensive command-and-control (C2) platform that communicates with several AI agents and can be plugged in to large language models (LLMs).

On November 5, CERT-EU, the EU’s cybersecurity emergency response team, warned that it had observed several threat actors around the world using ARTEX to automate their campaigns.

Similarly, an FBI Flash notice published on November 13 noted that a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally since at least August 2026.

Commenting on the incident, Chris Dimitriadis, chief global strategy officer at ISACA, warned that AI is enabling attackers to hack “at the speed of intent”, which organizations from all sectors cannot keep pace with.

“Until organizations deploy AI defensively as fast as criminals deploy it aggressively, we will continue on this trajectory,” he said.

“In the short term, the Commission will investigate whether staff data has been compromised and what weakness hackers were able to use ARTEX to exploit. They should be bolstering their cybersecurity and building long-term resilience by investing in recruiting, training, and upskilling privacy professionals who can build defenses that are stronger than the AI tools now freely available to attackers.”