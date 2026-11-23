Federal agencies have until Monday, November 23 to patch a critical flaw in Cisco Expressway, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has said.

CISA added CVE-2026-76466 to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog on 20 November after reports emerged that the flaw was being used in active attacks.

“Cisco Expressway Series contains a use of hard-coded credentials vulnerability that allows an unauthenticated, remote attacker with persistent cookies and network access to execute commands as root on a clustered device via the database service,” CISA explained.

Cisco Expressway products are described as “advanced collaboration gateways” which operate in a pair: Expressway-C sits inside the corporate network and connects with internal collaboration systems, while Expressway-E sits in the DMZ to handle external traffic.

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The vulnerability has a CVSS score of 9.8, indicating a high impact on confidentiality, integrity and availability, with low attack complexity and no user interaction required.

“This vulnerability is due to the use of persistent cookies. Additionally, there is insufficient validation of client certificates when the TLS Verify Mode is set to Enabled for clustering, which means that client certificates are not validated,” Cisco explained in an October 21 advisory.

“An attacker with possession of the cookies could exploit this vulnerability by connecting to the database service and invoking specific remote procedure call (RPC) commands. A successful exploit could allow the attacker to execute arbitrary commands as root on the underlying operating system of an affected device.”

First Cisco Expressway Exploit Observed

Moscow-based cybersecurity firm F6 claimed to have investigated the first observed case of exploitation of CVE-2026-76466.

“The attackers initially compromised two Cisco Expressway internet-facing devices. Through one of them, they gained access to two additional cluster nodes located on the organization’s internal network,” specialists from the Cyber Defense Center at F6 explained.

“After obtaining root access, the attackers began preparing tooling for further lateral movement across the infrastructure. They used custom Python scripts designed to scan the network, discover accessible SMB resources, interact with SQL Server and WinRM, and explore GitLab repositories in order to exfiltrate credentials and other sensitive information.”

The security vendor urged Cisco Expressway customers not only to patch the flaw but also deploy network segmentation and monitoring to mitigate the risk of compromise.

It recommended organizations to: