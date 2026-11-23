Cybersecurity giant CrowdStrike has announced its intention to acquire cloud-based security firm Zscaler for approximately $43.9bn. If concluded, the transaction will represent the biggest ever acquisition in the cybersecurity market.

The deal expected to expand CrowdStrike's total addressable market by more than $185bn, while creating opportunities for the company to cross-sell its Falcon platform to approximately 8000 Zscaler customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zscaler shareholders will receive 1.135 shares of CrowdStrike common stock for each share of Zscaler common stock they own.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of CrowdStrike’s fiscal year 2028, subject to the relevant approvals.

The proposed deal would beat Google’s acquisition of Wiz for $32bn, which was concluded in March 2026, as the most valuable cybersecurity M&A transaction of all time.

Zscaler Deal Brings Network Security into CrowdStrike Fold

With the acquisition of Zscaler, CrowdStrike will enter network security, complementing its endpoint security offerings.

“Security used to be about keeping the adversary out. Today, safety is required to let AI in,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “The network used to connect people to places. Now it connects agents to data.”

He added that with the acquisition of Zscaler, CrowdStrike will be building “cybersecurity’s operating system,” which includes a single control plane to deploy AI, control AI and enable agentic applications to run safely.

“We see a path to become the largest AI safety and security company the world has ever seen,” Kurtz said.

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, chairman, and founder of Zscaler, added that the agreement will also accelerate Zscaler’s ability to bring its “Zero Trust Everywhere” to a larger customer base.

Once the deal is closed, CrowdStrike will offer Zscaler’s Zero Trust SASE, security for AI, and data protection as part of the Falcon platform.

Additionally, the data from CrowdStrike’s Falcon and Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange will converge into a single dataset. This will allow CrowdStrike’s SafeMind frontier security models to train on the adversary’s full attack path.

The news follows an announcement in September 2026 where the two firms expanded their partnership with Zscaler to be included in CrowdStrike’s Project QuiltWorks, an industry-wide initiative which aims to improve information sharing and coordinated defense against AI-powered cyber threats.

In 2026, CrowdStrike has expanded its portfolio through several acquisitions, including identity management startup SGNL, acquired early in the year for approximately $740m, and AI security specialist Pangea, which it acquired on September 16 for a reported $260m.