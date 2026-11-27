Agentic security company ThreatBook has taken the open-source version of CyberStrikeAI offline after its use in multiple cyber malicious campaigns.

On November 26, the firm announced the immediate discontinuation of CyberStrikeAI (Open Source Version), while a closed source enterprise edition with advanced features remains available to its customers.

ThreatBook said it acquired CyberStrikeAI in September.

This open source, AI-driven penetration testing toolset – also known as an agentic offensive framework (AOF) – was published on GitHub in late 2025 and gained more than 7000 stars on the open source platform.

Since the acquisition, the Singapore and Hong Kong-based business had continued maintaining the open source version CyberStrikeAI but also launched a closed source enterprise edition of with advanced features, accessible as part of its RedAgents offering to verified enterprises only.

The CyberStrikeAI platform and related projects have now been permanently removed from open source communities such as GitHub.

Users who wish to install an open source version of CyberStrikeAI are advised to be “vigilant of forks that appear elsewhere” and that could compromise their security.

CyberStrikeAI Takedown Linked to Misuse by Attackers

The firm said the takedown was due to the increased use of AOFs, including CyberStrikeAI, by attackers worldwide to “orchestrate malicious attacks, enabling perpetrators to execute strikes at speeds and scale that were recently unimaginable.”

This comes a month after the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) warned financial and cryptocurrency organizations that a threat group tracked as ‘Crafty Falcon’ had been targeting them in successive attacks using several AI-powered tools, including CyberStrikeAI.

A November 25 report from the Shadowserver Foundation, a UK government-funded nonprofit, observed more than 4200 servers running identified AOFs as of November 23, up from under 3700 a day earlier. Among them, 6% were linked to CyberStrikeAI, while 87% were identified as ARTEX, another tool linked to several malicious cyber campaigns.