US prosecutors have pursued more than 400 scam cases involving over 800 defendants across 85 federal districts since March.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the figures on November 24 as part of what it described as its largest anti-scam crackdown. The effort followed Executive Order 14390, signed by President Donald Trump on March 6, which directed federal agencies to prioritize cybercrime and fraud.

The DOJ said 30 defendants had been extradited to the US, while US prosecutors and agents had supported law enforcement in more than 10 countries during raids on compounds and call centers that targeted Americans.

FBI Targets Scam Compounds

Under Operation Blackout, the FBI said it had helped disrupt or dismantle more than 29 scam compounds across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The agency said it had restrained nearly $17bn in criminal funds and that more than 50 people allegedly linked to the scams had been federally charged, while partner countries had arrested or detained more than 320 others.

The FBI also reported helping free and return more than 2200 people trafficked into the compounds.

Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the DOJ's Criminal Division said the department would not let scammers "hide behind their screens or escape justice by committing these crimes abroad."

The FBI credited Operation Level Up with stopping over $143m in losses to victims since March 6 and freezing more than $350m through its Recovery Asset Team.

Read more on scam compounds: Scam Centers Expand Global Footprint with Trafficked Victims

Crypto Freezes and BEC Cases

The US Secret Service reported restraining more than $200m and recovering over $119m, while disrupting 1780 domains run by scammers. It also had over 1540 cases of business email compromise (BEC) under investigation.

Its cases included a cryptocurrency investment fraud scheme, allegedly run by scam centers based in Cambodia, that went after at least 174 US victims. In October, the Netherlands extradited a Chinese national over his alleged role, and he was arraigned in federal court in California's Central District.

The State Department said it had funded work by US and Southeast Asian authorities that helped freeze over $1bn of stolen cryptocurrency and take down more than 1.4 million fake websites and accounts.

The DOJ cited Gallup research estimating that scams cost Americans $68bn in 2025, with about one in 10 US adults affected either directly or via a household member.