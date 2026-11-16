The FBI has warned of a growing number of malicious cyber intrusion campaigns leveraging the open-source, AI-powered penetration testing tool ARTEX.

In a FBI Flash notice, published on November 13, the Bureau said a variety of malicious cyber actors have used ARTEX to conduct campaigns targeting organizations globally since at least August 2026.

Targets range across multiple sectors, including financial services, government, technology, defense, semiconductor, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and legal industries.

Recent incidents have included financially motivated attacks against South Korean financial institutions which resulted in the exfiltration of personal information from approximately 67,000 individuals and a supply chain compromise affecting ConnectWise Cloud Backup customers that enabled access to more than 2250 downstream tenants.

The FBI noted that ARTEX significantly reduces the time required to chain attack techniques and some intrusions have progressed from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours.

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ARTEX Origins and LLM Integration

ARTEX is an open-source, AI model-driven, autonomous penetration testing framework released on GitHub by a user known as ‘Autumn-27’ in July 2026.

Written in Go with an embedded Next.js web console, ARTEX offers an offensive command-and-control (C2) platform that communicates with several AI agents and can be plugged in to large language models (LLMs).

The FBI highlighted that ARTEX does not include its own AI model, rather it integrates with external LLM providers, including frontier models (Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT) and open-source or Chinese-origin models (DeepSeek, GLM, Grok, Kimi).

“Analysis of attacker-controlled ARTEX instances shows Chinese models are most prevalent, with DeepSeek Flash family models dominating usage due to their balance of capabilities, relatively low cost and lack of observable guardrails when framed for penetration testing,” the FBI notice read.

The original GitHub repository for ARTEX was taken down by its creator in October 2026 due to widespread threat actor abuse. The author claimed they were not involved in the ARTEX-linked attacks and that the tool was only meant for authorized penetration testing.

Nevertheless, the framework continues to proliferate globally via community forks, including localized variations such as ScopeWeaver and a commercial version dubbed ARTEX PRO.

Key Risks: Automation, Overlooked Systems and Supply Chain Attacks

The FBI assessed that ARTEX poses several risks as threat actors adopt it.

It automates the time-consuming enumeration and exploitation phases of intrusions, allowing even small groups to run multiple campaigns at once.

It also lowers the technical barrier to entry, enabling actors with minimal expertise to carry out sophisticated attacks.

ARTEX is particularly effective at finding and exploiting overlooked systems that receive less security attention than flagship applications, such as partner and supplier portals, mobile backends, employee and sales-support tools, legacy services and third-party integrations.

It has also demonstrated supply chain capabilities, including modifying iOS application distribution infrastructure through exposed cloud credentials. By mapping trust relationships between organizations, it can compromise weaker vendors or CI/CD pipelines and pivot into high-value enterprise networks.

Although ARTEX generates noisy traffic that may trigger alerts, its speed leaves defenders little time to coordinate a response before attackers achieve their objectives.

The FBI provided a list of recommended security controls and operational measures organizations can take to prevent and mitigate ARTEX.

The Bureau is also seeking any helpful information on ARTEX and malicious campaigns using the tool, including infrastructure artifacts, authentication and access logs, application and API activity, LLM and AI infrastructure indicators, cloud and container activity and exploitation and persistence artifacts.

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