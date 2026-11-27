FIFA has confirmed a cyber-attack where hackers gained access to a “limited set of personal and business information.”

The world football's governing body told Associated Press on November 26 that it is “working closely with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement.”

"FIFA condemns in the strongest possible terms the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, particularly personal data. Such actions constitute a serious and unacceptable violation of privacy and can have significant consequences for the individuals concerned,” a FIFA spokesperson told the press agency.

Cybercriminals Claim 12 GB FIFA Data Theft in Extortion Attempt

On November 20, a group calling itself the Handsome Boy Hacking Club (HBHC) claimed that it had stolen more than 12 GB of data from FIFA and was trying to extort the organization.

The group claimed the files were extracted from FIFA's Microsoft environment and internal governance systems. Data allegedly exposed include identity and immigration documents, executive information, financial records, legal documents, internal governance records and screenshots.

FIFA has not confirmed any of the HBHC claims.

On November 21, it was reported that the HBHC group published the stolen data on a cybercriminal forum.

HBHC is an emerging cybercriminal group, with its first victim published on November 19 on its data leak site.

The FIFA incident comes a few days after Spain’s top professional football league LaLiga revealed a data breach which resulted in the compromise of fans’ personal data.