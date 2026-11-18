Several security research teams have independently discovered five new critical vulnerabilities in NGINX, the world's most widely used open-source web server that powers more than 225 million websites worldwide.

The flaws could lead to attackers remotely taking control of NGINX-based websites without being authenticated.

On November 18, security researchers at Google Cloud-owned Wiz, Ikotas Labs, Metnir, Rapid7 and Xint all disclosed several vulnerabilities in NGINX 1.31.8, the current release.

The set of vulnerabilities includes CVE-2026-113425, CVE-2026-121810, CVE-2026-123007, CVE-2026-123633 and CVE-2026-123634 – all with a critical severity rating of 9.2 (CVSS 4.0).

However, the number of flaws reported differs between their disclosures. Ikotas Labs has highlighted one vulnerability, which it calls ‘NGINX2Shell,’ while Wiz researchers have detailed two vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2026-123007 and CVE-2026-123633. Xint, meanwhile, has documented five vulnerabilities under the collective name ‘NGINX2Root.’

Some of these research teams have publicly disclosed they used AI models and collaborated with OpenAI to find these vulnerabilities.

Wiz Report: CVE-2026-123633 and CVE-2026-123007

CVE-2026-123633 is a use-after-free vulnerability that can cause memory corruption, while CVE-2026-123007 involves an integer underflow in HTTP/2 flow control. Both could allow unauthenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely on vulnerable servers.

According to Wiz, both vulnerabilities affect a wide range of NGINX versions, with one dating back to 2015 and the other to 2020. Exploitation requires HTTP/2 to be enabled.

Wiz said it reported the flaws to F5, the maintainer of NGINX, which has since addressed both flaws in NGINX Open Source 1.30.7 (stable) and 1.31.9 (mainline).

Administrators unable to upgrade immediately are advised to disable HTTP/2 until the patches can be applied.

Xint’s Added Details for CVE-2026-113425, CVE-2026-121810 and CVE-2026-123634

In addition to the two HTTP/2 vulnerabilities identified by Wiz, Xint disclosed three further NGINX vulnerabilities as part of its NGINX2Root research:

CVE-2026-123634: a vulnerability affecting NGINX configurations using the resolver, proxy_pass and mirror directives together with mirror_request_body off. It can allow attackers to exploit memory-handling flaws in the request-processing path

CVE-2026-121810: a vulnerability affecting NGINX servers using HTTP/3 (QUIC) with upstream proxy connections, including configurations using proxy_pass, fastcgi_pass or grpc_pass. It creates another potential route to remote code execution

CVE-2026-113425: a vulnerability affecting NGINX Mail Proxy deployments using the proxy and auth_http directives. It exposes servers using this functionality to a separate attack path

All three additional vulnerabilities are addressed by the NGINX 1.31.9 release, but administrators and operators are advised to consult the individual advisories for configuration-specific mitigations.

Xint said each of the five NGINX vulnerabilities has a proven exploit, although the precise configuration requirements and affected versions differ.

The security company also said that, while it had no evidence of exploitation in the wild at the time of publication, the age of some vulnerabilities means exploitation cannot be ruled out.

The CVEs are listed on a number of CVE databases including OpenCVE and CVE.org.