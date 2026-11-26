Google has introduced new purpose-built interfaces to better secure the use of AI agents across its Workspace environments, which will soon become the required way for AI agent to connect to Google Cloud and Workspace tools.

First, the tech giant has unveiled its own Workspace model context protocol (MCP) servers, which are dedicated remote servers for Gmail, Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Calendar, Chat and Tasks.

This new standard comes with built-in permission, data loss prevention (DLP) checks and native human-in-the-loop (HITL) confirmations for sensitive actions. They also reject non-agent OAuth clients and work with Model Armor, Google Cloud’s prompt-injection screening service.

Meanwhile, Google has introduced the Workspace command-line interface (CLI), which allows AI agents to interact with Workspace services using commands, with structured JSON outputs and controlled OAuth sign-in.

From February 2027, all Google Workspace users will be required to connect AI agents through Workspace MCP servers or the Workspace CLI.

These new vetted methods will replace the traditional way to connect agents using Representational State Transfer application programmable interfaces (REST APIs).

In its announcement on November 25, Google said REST APIs were built “for human-paced apps where a valid OAuth token implied user intent.”

The tech giant argued this approach is no longer sufficient as AI agents increasingly act autonomously and at machine speed across emails, documents, datasets and cloud infrastructure. As a result, simply having a valid access token is no longer enough. Security checks, data access restrictions and human approval for sensitive actions must now be built into the process.

Besides these two new mandated entry points for AI agents, Google Cloud has also launched a protocol-native gateway for LLM, MCP, and Agent2Agent (A2A) traffic on Google Cloud, called Google Cloud Agent Gateway.

This extra layer of protection verifies agent identities against Google’s Agent Registry, enforces identity and access management (IAM) policies and default-deny outbound rules and screens requests with Model Armor, Google Cloud’s own guardrail layer against adversarial attacks, including prompt injection, sensitive data leaks and harmful content.

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