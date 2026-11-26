A major data integrity failure in a new UK border control system led to people being wrongly detained, the country’s data protection regulator has revealed in a reprimand for the government.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) reprimanded the Home Office after finding infringements of Articles 5(1)(d) and 25(1) of the UK GDPR and sections 38(1) and 56(1) of Part 3 of the Data Protection Act 2018.

They boil down to a failure to ensure the personal information (PII) it processed remained accurate and up to date.

“Our investigation found the Home Office introduced a new system without ensuring staff had a clear, effective process for reporting and correcting inaccurate personal information,” said ICO investigations manager, Joanne Stones.

“That failure could potentially have resulted in serious consequences, including people being wrongly detained for additional checks or refused entry to the UK.”

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The issue stemmed from the new Helios border control information platform, introduced on October 2 2024. The Home Office failed to put in place a dedicated mechanism for reporting inaccurate personal information, according to the reprimand.

Under the previous system a dedicated team corrected any issues in real time, but the new regime required inaccuracies to be reported to and corrected by the owner of the source data, the ICO said.

Without a system to do so, many of these inaccuracies were left unchecked. Additionally, staff were told not to include PII when filing reports, which the ICO said made it “virtually impossible” to provide the information needed to correct a record.

Over a year later, on October 25 2025, the Home Office introduced a temporary reporting system for inaccuracies in PII. By March the following year, border force officers had raised 6500 incidents through this system, with around 5000 incorrect records removed, the ICO confirmed.

Psychological Distress for Data Subjects

The ICO claimed that these uncorrected inaccuracies in Home Office records led to individuals being wrongly stopped at the border for additional checks.

It said this was likely to cause the “affected individuals psychological distress and potentially result in them experiencing other adverse impacts.”

None have complained to the Home Office since their ordeal, but this may be because the government department never told them about the real cause of their detention at the border, the ICO said.

“Data protection by design is not just about the technology. It’s about making sure the processes, responsibilities, training and safeguards needed to protect people's information are correct from the start,” continued Stones.

“We recognize that federated systems like Helios present unique challenges and welcome the steps the Home Office has taken since this issue was identified. However, the Home Office must ensure that its permanent solution provides a robust and effective way to identify and correct inaccurate information without delay.”

Article 25(1) of the UK GDPR states that organizations must “implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to effectively implement the data protection principles, specifically the accuracy principle.”