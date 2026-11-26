Attackers have used Hugging Face to host dozens of phishing pages, most of them made with the platform's own AI website builder.

Aikido Security said its malware scanning first flagged a Jupyter notebook containing a fake login screen. Its analysis, published November 24 and updated November 25, said an AI agent then helped locate 42 phishing and credential theft pages among Hugging Face's Spaces on October 16.

Aikido said 29 bore signs of DeepSite, and together the pages imitated 28 brands, among them Microsoft, PayPal and Netflix.

Phishing Pages Built by Prompt

DeepSite, the AI website builder built into Hugging Face, turns plain-language descriptions into published websites. Aikido found prompts written in six languages: English, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Portuguese and Russian. One fake Microsoft login needed roughly 90 minutes of prompting.

Some prompts asked for features intended to keep pages away from search crawlers or security scanners, while another requested that the first password entry be rejected so a victim would enter it again. The pages requested passwords, one-time codes, payment card details, phone numbers and birth dates.

Of the pages, 25 passed stolen data to Telegram bots, 11 to Discord webhooks and six to online form services. Many also recorded visitors' IP addresses before redirecting them to legitimate websites. Aikido had no visitor data, so it could not say how many people entered credentials.

Read more on AI-assisted phishing: New PhaaS Platform Uses AI to Craft Phishing Lures and Mask Malicious Activity

Some Pages Lasted Over a Year

Of the 42, 23 had been published over a year earlier, 16 within six to 12 months and three in the previous three months, the oldest in April 2025. Aikido cautioned that this showed how long pages existed, not how long they caught victims.

Aikido said it notified Hugging Face on the day it found the pages. By October 29, each had been paused or was no longer publicly accessible, and none was serving victims when Aikido published. Infosecurity has approached Hugging Face for comment and will update this article with any response.

Aikido told defenders to check email gateway, DNS and proxy logs for visits to the pages and, for any hit, reset the password, end all sessions and review sign-ins, since two-factor authentication (2FA) may not have stopped a takeover.

"A login page on a trusted platform isn't proof the page is real," warned Aikido security engineer Hunter Schwartz in the technical write-up.

For platforms, Aikido recommended screening pages at publication for any that collect logins and forward them to messaging services.