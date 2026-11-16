The UK’s data protection watchdog has written to health service leaders after receiving hundreds of reports of staff illegally accessing patient records.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) said it has asked over 200 NHS bosses across the UK to provide personal assurances that measures are in place to prevent and detect unauthorized insider access.

The letter itself details four areas that healthcare organizations must focus on: effective access controls, effective auditing and monitoring for unauthorized access, regular training for staff and consistent action when things go wrong.

“You should investigate suspected unauthorized access promptly and consistently. You should consider the impact on the person affected, including your obligations to notify the individual,” it said. “You should also consider your obligations to notify the ICO. Where you establish wrongdoing, you should take appropriate disciplinary, professional, regulatory or other action.”

The ICO said it has already received over 300 reports of unauthorized access by NHS staff, including workers looking at records with no legitimate need, and viewing or sharing the records of people they know.

Read more on NHS data leaks: ICO Cautions Healthcare Worker After Princess of Wales Incident

The letter comes on the back of several high-profile incidents impacting the health service.

In May, 11 staff were sacked and 14 given written warnings after unlawfully accessing the records of victims of the 2023 Nottingham knife attacks. A month later a Cambridgeshire hospital launched an investigation after around 40 staff accessed the records of a seriously injured child without good reason.

In June the ICO issued a former healthcare worker a formal caution after they tried to access and sell the medical records of the Princess of Wales at a private hospital.

What the ICO Wants to Know

ICO chief executive, Paul Arnold, sent out practical advice and recommendations to healthcare organizations back in June.

In his new letter, he said that NHS chief executives need the right processes, culture and behaviors in place to safeguard patient data.

“Accessing someone's health records without a legitimate reason isn't harmless curiosity. It can cause enormous distress to patients and jeopardise the vital trust people place in our health service,” Arnold added.

“This message goes beyond the health sector: any organization entrusted with people's most sensitive information has a duty to protect it and we will take action if they fall short. I strongly encourage leaders in every sector to ask themselves whether their safeguards would stand up to the same scrutiny.”

The ICO is now asking NHS CEOs to confirm that their organization is:

Actively and continuously managing access to patient records

Spotting suspicious access using effective monitoring and audit systems

Confident that every member of staff knows what is expected of them what the consequences are of illegally accessing medical records

Investigating suspected unauthorized access promptly and taking appropriate action if wrongdoing is established

“Senior leaders should confirm that they have reviewed their organization’s approach in these areas within the past six months,” the ICO said. “Those who have not are expected to complete a review within the next three months. The responses will help shape the regulator’s next steps to respond to this issue and help protect patient’s privacy.”