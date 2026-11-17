The UK’s data protection regulator has warned gamers to be on the lookout for phishing and other cyber-attacks designed to exploit excitement around the imminent release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).

The much-anticipated title is set to launch worldwide on November 19, but the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) urged caution when opening messages with GTA 6 themes.

These could be crafted to steal passwords that are used to log into victims’ gaming accounts and other online accounts that share the same credentials.

The ICO said that email inboxes, financial information and other personal details could be at risk.

Read more on ICO advice: ICO Publishes Five-Step Plan to Counter Emerging AI-Powered Attacks.

“Phishing emails and other cyber vulnerabilities can be used to access people's personal information. And if you’re using the same password across multiple accounts, one mistake could give criminals the keys to much more than your gaming profile,” said ICO group director – regulatory assurance and cyber, Ian Hulme.

“Our message is simple: enjoy the game, but protect your data. Use unique passwords, switch on two-step verification for your accounts and think carefully before clicking links or sharing personal information.”

Five Steps to Protect Personal Information

The ICO’s advice for GTA 6 fans is useful best practice for any computer user. It urges individuals to:

Use different passwords across multiple accounts to reduce the blast radius of an attack if a scammer gets hold of one

Choose passwords carefully, avoiding those based on personal information such as a pet’s name or date of birth. Consider using a password manager to create and store strong, long and unique passwords

Be wary of suspicious links in unsolicited messages or emails – especially those promising free downloads, exclusive content or early access

Think before sharing personal information online, including full name, date of birth, address and account details

Check you’re using a legitimate website and understand who is collecting your data before entering personal information

Grand Theft Auto and its developer Rockstar Games have been popular targets for attack over recent years.

In 2022, Rockstar Games was hacked by an alleged member of the infamous Lapsus$ collective, with the perpetrator posting around 50 minutes of in-development footage online.

The teen responsible was also linked to a series of extortion attacks on Nvidia, Uber, BT and EE.

In June this year, it was revealed that scammers had registered a number of fake sites falsely claiming to offer early access to GTA 6 in return for crypto payments.