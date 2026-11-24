Okta and ReversingLabs have linked a new data-extortion brand called Inception to a voice phishing campaign that targeted single sign-on (SSO) credentials and used stolen access to take data.

Okta Threat Intelligence researchers Moussa Diallo and Katie Nickels and ReversingLabs researcher Robert Simmons detailed the activity in separate reports published November 23.

Okta's report focused on the operators behind the campaign, while ReversingLabs' analysis mapped the infrastructure that tied it to Inception.

A Likely Rebrand After ShinyHunters Arrests

Okta tracked the operators as O-UNC-053, a cluster at work since March 2026. It had previously associated the group with the ShinyHunters data leak site, where companies it had gone after were listed from March to September.

Okta said it did not know precisely how the two were connected, though the link "may have involved an agreement" between the cluster and the site's operators.

After two people allegedly tied to ShinyHunters were arrested in September, the gang's leak site went offline, and Okta saw no O-UNC-053 targets published on any leak site until Inception appeared on November 16. Okta found that targets appearing on Inception had been preceded by O-UNC-053 infrastructure registration.

Okta said the cluster had "very likely changed their brand affiliation" but could not determine with high confidence whether O-UNC-053 operated the Inception data leak site itself or partnered with another extortion group.

The company was also unable to validate whether the published data was authentic. ReversingLabs counted seven claimed victims by November 21, which it treated as unverified claims.

Read more on ShinyHunters: Net Closes Around ShinyHunters with Another FBI Arrest

How the Vishing Campaign Works

The attacks relied on vishing, with callers posing as support staff and pressuring employees to reset passwords through fake sign-in pages. The campaign captured usernames and passwords before seeking additional multifactor authentication (MFA) factors, including one-time codes or push approvals.

ReversingLabs found the lure sites were web-only and used legal-themed lookalike domains, so the campaign never had to pass through email filters. It confirmed the phishing kit itself on 21 domains and attributed 41 more to the operation at a high confidence level and four at a medium level. Most mimicked Okta sign-in pages, though the kit adapted to other identity providers.

Okta noted that the kit could not get past phishing-resistant authentication. The two companies' advice included passkeys or FIDO2 security keys, checks on a caller's identity before help desks reset passwords or MFA and limiting sensitive applications to managed devices.

ReversingLabs also advised checking DNS, proxy and identity logs going back to October 21 for signs of the campaign.