Weeks after PHP2Shell, another critical vulnerability has been leaked before its planned disclosure and authorities are now urging organizations to apply patches.

The new vulnerability, known as ‘Java4Shell’ and tracked as CVE-2026-114938, is a memory corruption vulnerability in Open Java Development Kit (OpenJDK), an open-source implementation of the Java Platform, Standard Edition (Java SE) co-maintained by Oracle and a global community of developers and companies, such as Red Hat, Amazon and Microsoft. OpenJDK runs most Java applications.

The vulnerability was found by California-based security firm Calif, which published details on November 17 after some information was leaked before coordinated disclosure.

The flaw affects OpenJDK 17, 21, 25 and 27 and is rated with a high-severity score of 8.1 by Oracle (using CVSS v3.1) and a critical severity score of 9.2 by Calif (using CVSS v4.0).

The exploitation of Java4Shell can allow unauthenticated attackers corrupt memory in Java servers with a single malformed message.

According to a write-up from Calif, the blast radius of a potential exploit could be broad, with many Java-based applications built on OpenJDK also vulnerable.

Services vulnerable to a remote code execution (RCE) attack which has exploited Java4Shell include Keycloak, Atlassian’s products like Jira and Confluence, JFrog Artifactory, Jenkins and PingFederate as well as many distributions based on OpenJDK:

Amazon Corretto

Eclipse Temurin

Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

Azul Zulu

BellSoft Liberica

SAP SapMachine

Red Hat OpenJDK

Oracle OpenJDK

Oracle Java SE

Oracle GraalVM for JDK

Other services can also be vulnerable to a Java4Shell exploit, but only if the attacker is able to authenticate. These include Apache Kafka Broker, Apache Solr, Elasticsearch, Gerrit and Spinnaker.

Maintainers of OpenJDK have published a fix, but each Java vendor will ship its fixed build on its own schedule.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published an emergency advisory on November 17 urging organizations to apply patches as soon as they are available.

Java4Shell: A Hardware-Bound Exploit

Despite the criticality and widespread impact of Java4Shell, several security firms noted that the vulnerability is difficult to exploit.

In two separate reports, VulnCheck and Endor Labs highlighted that exploitation of the vulnerability is hardware-specific, depending on the Java version, the underlying server processor and the application running on it.

Both research teams noted that the flaw affects CPUs supporting AVX-512 VBMI instructions, while ARM-based servers, including AWS Graviton, are not affected.

VulnCheck said its researchers had successfully reproduced the vulnerability on Ice Lake hardware, adding that processors without AVX-512 VBMI and BW support use an alternative decoding path that does not contain the defect.

Endor Labs noted that the affected processors include recent Intel and AMD server chips, which account for much of current cloud capacity.

As of November 18, no attacks exploiting the vulnerability had been reported in the wild.

CISA Mitigation Recommendations

CISA recommended the following mitigation measures: