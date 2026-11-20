JPMorgan has confirmed a data breach following a cyber-attack on third party vendors used by the financial institution.

The investment banking giant, part of the JPMorganChase group, revealed on X on November 19, at 13.29 GMT, that it believes attackers accessed certain marketing data held by the impacted vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.

“There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” JPMorgan wrote.

The firm added that the incident is not related to a service disruption on November 16, which it said was caused by a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems.

Chase, which is the consumer and retail banking arm of JPMorganChase, issued the same statement on its X account on November 19.

N0n Ransomware Claims Attacks on JPMorgan, Visa and Mastercard

The notification came after the ransomware group N0n listed the financial institutions JPMorganChase, Visa and Mastercard on its data leak site.

Reuters reported that Visa and Mastercard confirmed they had experienced data breaches as a result of a third-party compromise. Visa said that no payment data has been impacted while a Mastercard spokesperson revealed that the breach affected non-payments information from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program.

None of the compromised third-party vendors have been named, so it is unknown at the time of writing if the incidents are related.

Following JPMorgan’s data breach notification on November 19, N0n reportedly released data relating to customers of the three banks, stating that they had each missed a 48-hour deadline to pay its extortion demand.