JPMorgan has confirmed a data breach following a cyber-attack on third party vendors used by the financial institution.
The investment banking giant, part of the JPMorganChase group, revealed on X on November 19, at 13.29 GMT, that it believes attackers accessed certain marketing data held by the impacted vendors, which may include some customer names and email addresses.
“There is no disruption to our services. Where appropriate, we will contact affected customers directly and offer support, including complimentary credit monitoring,” JPMorgan wrote.
The firm added that the incident is not related to a service disruption on November 16, which it said was caused by a software bug in its on-premise hardware systems.
Chase, which is the consumer and retail banking arm of JPMorganChase, issued the same statement on its X account on November 19.
N0n Ransomware Claims Attacks on JPMorgan, Visa and Mastercard
The notification came after the ransomware group N0n listed the financial institutions JPMorganChase, Visa and Mastercard on its data leak site.
Reuters reported that Visa and Mastercard confirmed they had experienced data breaches as a result of a third-party compromise. Visa said that no payment data has been impacted while a Mastercard spokesperson revealed that the breach affected non-payments information from a small subset of cardholders enrolled in a specific benefit program.
None of the compromised third-party vendors have been named, so it is unknown at the time of writing if the incidents are related.
Following JPMorgan’s data breach notification on November 19, N0n reportedly released data relating to customers of the three banks, stating that they had each missed a 48-hour deadline to pay its extortion demand.
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, personal data from thousands of customers from the three financial organizations were included in the leak. This includes 16,000 customer email addresses linked to JPMorgan’s invitation-only Reserve card program, typically reserved for clients with $10m or more in managed assets.
Rafe Pilling, senior director of threat intelligence, Sophos Counter Threat Unit, cautioned that the N0n group is having a “real impact” but some of its claims around major brands need to be treated with caution.
“In several cases, the data appears to have come from third-party providers running marketing, loyalty or concierge programs, rather than from the brands’ own networks,” he explained. “That still matters to the individuals whose data has been exposed, but it’s very different from saying criminals have broken into Visa or JPMorgan and are moving around inside their systems.”
N0n is a relatively new ransomware group, first observed in September 2026. The actor has reportedly threatened victims with destroying their backup infrastructure if they do not give in and pay its extortion demand.
Image credit: Cobalt S-Elinoi / Shutterstock.com