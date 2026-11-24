Spain’s top professional football league has revealed a data breach which resulted in the compromise of fans’ personally identifiable information (PII).

LaLiga said in a brief statement on November 23 that the incident impacted an unnamed fan services platform between November 14 and 16.

A cybercriminal gained unauthorized access and exfiltrated PII belonging to users who had registered with digital services provided by LaLiga and some clubs, it noted.

The data theft was stopped and the attacker blocked on November 16, with no other LaLiga systems impacted, the statement said. System monitoring has been stepped up and the incident reported to the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) and the National Police's Central Cybercrime Unit.

Read more on football-related cyber threats: Hackers Steal Transfer Fees, Cripple Football Stadiums

Muhammad Yahya Patel, vCISO EMEA at Huntress, argued that the sports sector in general has historically underinvested in cybersecurity relative to the value of what it holds.

“The Premier League introduced mandatory security standards this season specifically because the gap between the data sports organizations hold and the protection around it has become untenable,” he added. “LaLiga's breach reinforces that the problem isn't confined to English football. It's a sector-wide reckoning that European football's governing bodies need to treat with the same urgency the Premier League is now applying.”

Fans should be on the alert for potential follow-on scams using stolen personal data, Patel warned.

“Fraudsters use breach data to personalize their approaches,” he said. “A message that correctly references your team, your account, or your location feels more legitimate than a generic scam. That personalization is a warning sign, not a reassurance.”

Commenting on the data breach, Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA noted that the incident highlights a fundamental challenge for the global digital economy and society.

“An organization’s cybersecurity is increasingly dependent on the resilience of the entire ecosystem in which it operates,” he said. “Investing in internal security is essential, but it is no longer sufficient. Organizations must extend their cybersecurity governance to shared platforms and third-party providers, establish coordinated incident response protocols and invest in professionals with the skills to anticipate emerging threats.”

LaLiga oversees Spain's two professional football divisions, representing 42 clubs. Beyond organizing competitions, it manages media rights, international expansion and technological initiatives across Spanish professional football.

In recent years, LaLiga has invested heavily in anti-piracy and digital protection technologies. Earlier in 2026, LaLiga partnered with Fastly to deploy AI-based systems for identifying and disrupting illegal sports streams which it estimated costs its clubs between $700-$800m (€600-€700m) each year.