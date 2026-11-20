Cybercriminals are conducting large-scale “mail bombing attacks”, followed by IT helpdesk impersonation in order to compromise user accounts.

Fortra Intelligence and Research Experts (FIRE) are tracking the campaign, which involves inboxes being deliberately flooded with emails.

In an update on the campaign, published by FIRE on November 19, the researchers noted that mail bombing does not require access to a target mailbox. Rather a target’s inbox is flooded with subscriptions after an attacker has submitted a target email address to newsletter, registration and other signup forms across unrelated websites.

This email flood can interrupt activities like customer service and routine correspondence, as well as obscuring account alerts, payment notifications and other messages that may require attention.

FIRE said that there are some indications that these attacks are likely an AI Agent setup, where the agent is instructed to crawl every webpage available for newsletter subscription boxes.

Mailchimp and its transactional service, Mandrill, were the most frequently observed delivery services, followed by Amazon SES and SendGrid.

“In the attacks observed so far by the FIRE team, the average email delivery of a mail bombing attack is at a peak of 10k messages per active campaign, around 1k emails per day,” Fortra said.

FIRE said it has also detected phishing attempts during these mail-bombing waves, which are harder to detect among the wave of otherwise legitimate emails.

The mail bombing campaign has been followed by vishing calls in which contact is made by the threat actor through Teams.

“In the calls, the threat actors are claiming to be representatives from Internal IT, providing the user both verbal and email instructions they claim will stop the flood, but in reality, attempting to compromise the user account, system, or both,” the researchers explained.

Fortra said that these mail bombing campaigns can be difficult to detect because individual subscription emails can appear entirely normal and may not contain malicious links.

Meanwhile, allowlist exceptions can make containment harder when they cover delivery platforms carrying the flood.

Security Teams Advised to Monitor Email Volumes

Fortra recommended that security teams monitor email volume per recipient against the normal baseline. Investigate bursts involving many unrelated senders, subscription wording and mailing-list headers.

Security teams should also confirm the scope and duration directly with the email delivery provider.

During FIRE’s investigation, Mailchimp advised that senders could request temporary subscription blocking for a specified recipient. Mailchimp also documents a separate automatic control that restricts an address from joining additional audiences for 24 hours after rapid repeated signups.

Fortra did not attribute the campaign to a particular group.