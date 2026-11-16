A cyber-attack on La Poste-owned document-sending provider Maileva has exposed the names and postal addresses of 22 million people.

Docaposte, La Poste's digital subsidiary that owns Maileva, confirmed the breach in a November 15 statement.

Maileva sends documents such as payslips, registered letters and invoices on behalf of businesses and institutions.

The firm said that 22 million people who received mailings from Maileva’s business and institutional clients are affected by a leak of identifying information, including first name, last name and postal address.

What Maileva Data Was Exposed

Docaposte said Maileva's clients had been able to tell their customers that some of their data had been compromised, the nature of which is linked to the content of the documents sent. It did not say how many people that covered.

The content of the documents shared on its platform is not held by Maileva, rather it relates to the relationship between Maileva’s clients and the recipients of those documents.

Several thousand Maileva client companies were affected, the company told Cyberattaque.org, which first reported the breach.

Docaposte said affected clients were informed in the days after the incident was identified.

A hospital near Paris, Hôpital Foch, said an attacker could view some payment reminder letters containing invoice numbers, care dates and amounts due, but not the nature of the care or bank details. Meanwhile, a social housing provider in northern France, Flandre Opale Habitat, said exposed information could include names, contact details, client numbers, housing references and invoice amounts.

Dray Agha, senior manager of tactical response at Huntress, said in emailed comments that criminals could use the stolen names and addresses to send targeted fake invoices or payment reminders.

"I strongly advise anyone receiving an unexpected bill to verify it directly with the named organization. You must use official websites rather than the contact details provided in the suspicious letter," Agha added.

Sophisticated Cyber-Attack Hits Maileva

Maileva suspended its platform on September 23 and resumed services on September 29, a six-day outage affecting all clients. At the time, Docaposte described the event as a cybersecurity incident involving attempted unauthorized access to the platform, according to Solutions Numériques.

Cyberattaque.org reported the incident on September 24, when Maileva described attempts against some customer accounts aimed at sending fraudulent mail. No large-scale personal data leak had been announced at that point.

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Docaposte's statement now called what happened in mid-September "a complex cyber-attack," adding that "no data was found to have been altered or destroyed." It said France's data protection authority (CNIL) had been notified, a complaint had been filed and a judicial investigation was under way.

Docaposte did not address whether anyone had claimed the attack or whether the stolen data had been published or sold. Maileva told Cyberattaque.org that notifying affected people was the responsibility of its client organizations.