Microsoft has identified a “coordinated, high volume” global phishing campaign designed to exploit the recent Microsoft 365 outage.

The campaign was observed on November 13, as the company grappled with rolling out a fix for the tech failure impacting services like Outlook and Teams worldwide.

The outage began on 11.20 EST on November 12 and lasted over 22 hours, with Microsoft confirming that its services were fully restored on 23.15 EST on November 13.

The phishing emails were designed to exploit individuals’ and employees’ desperation to reconnect to M365 services, attempting to entice them into clicking a malicious link and capturing their credentials.

The messages impersonated legitimate M365 service-health notifications. They aimed to create a false sense of urgency by claiming that the recipient’s emails had been held during a service disruption and would be deleted within 24 hours unless the recipient took action to restore them.

“This is consistent with historical attacker campaigns which continuously look for notable global events to exploit in their social engineering lures,” Microsoft wrote in a blog dated November 16.

There is currently no evidence of credential capture, malware delivery or post-compromise activity emanating from the campaign. However, organizations have been urged to investigate whether any users clicked the malicious links and take immediate steps to mitigate any malicious activity if this did occur.

How the Phishing Campaign Unfolded

The email lures sent during the campaign used the subject pattern “Outage – <random token>” and display names built from a three-character, organization-style prefix followed by “Outage Notification” or “Service Health.”

Microsoft said the use of specific sender domain names, such as moments-notice[.]com, planetmaison[.]com and newbooker[.]com, were designed to make the messages more tailored and appear relevant to the recipient.

The messages commonly used 24-hour deletion deadlines and call to actions using prominent “RESTORE MESSAGES” links to drive immediate action. They also referenced Microsoft services like Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot.

The body of the messages included fake email conversations positioned to be hidden from the recipient, which appears to be an attempt at mail filtering evasion.