Microsoft has identified a “coordinated, high volume” global phishing campaign designed to exploit the recent Microsoft 365 outage.
The campaign was observed on November 13, as the company grappled with rolling out a fix for the tech failure impacting services like Outlook and Teams worldwide.
The outage began on 11.20 EST on November 12 and lasted over 22 hours, with Microsoft confirming that its services were fully restored on 23.15 EST on November 13.
The phishing emails were designed to exploit individuals’ and employees’ desperation to reconnect to M365 services, attempting to entice them into clicking a malicious link and capturing their credentials.
The messages impersonated legitimate M365 service-health notifications. They aimed to create a false sense of urgency by claiming that the recipient’s emails had been held during a service disruption and would be deleted within 24 hours unless the recipient took action to restore them.
“This is consistent with historical attacker campaigns which continuously look for notable global events to exploit in their social engineering lures,” Microsoft wrote in a blog dated November 16.
There is currently no evidence of credential capture, malware delivery or post-compromise activity emanating from the campaign. However, organizations have been urged to investigate whether any users clicked the malicious links and take immediate steps to mitigate any malicious activity if this did occur.
How the Phishing Campaign Unfolded
The email lures sent during the campaign used the subject pattern “Outage – <random token>” and display names built from a three-character, organization-style prefix followed by “Outage Notification” or “Service Health.”
Microsoft said the use of specific sender domain names, such as moments-notice[.]com, planetmaison[.]com and newbooker[.]com, were designed to make the messages more tailored and appear relevant to the recipient.
The messages commonly used 24-hour deletion deadlines and call to actions using prominent “RESTORE MESSAGES” links to drive immediate action. They also referenced Microsoft services like Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and Copilot.
The body of the messages included fake email conversations positioned to be hidden from the recipient, which appears to be an attempt at mail filtering evasion.
The messages also used email-delivery and link-tracking infrastructure to generate recipient-specific URLs.
If the link was clicked, recipients would be directed to reallifeaccounting[.]com or reallifeaccounting[.]com/themelist0.html.
The observed messages were all link based, with no QR codes or non-EML attachments used.
Additionally, the researchers did not identify evidence of executable, archive, document, or other malware payload delivery.
Microsoft said these factors indicate that the purpose of the campaign was credential phishing. However, credential submission and subsequent account compromise were not directly observed in the supplied evidence.
Microsoft has not attributed the campaign to a named threat actor or malware family.
Security Teams Urged to Investigate Attack
The Microsoft blog urged defenders to search mail telemetry for the observed sender domains, display-name and subject patterns, lure phrases, tracking hosts, and destination domain.
Any matching messages should be quarantined and delivered messages removed in accordance with organizational response procedures.
Security teams should then review click telemetry, proxy logs, and browser or endpoint evidence to determine whether any users clicked the malicious link and whether credentials may have been entered.
For any user who may have entered credentials, password resets should be carried out, active sessions revoked and tokens refreshed.
In addition, organizations should block or closely scrutinize reallifeaccounting[.]com and the observed /themelist0.html path while the activity is investigated.