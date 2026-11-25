The UK’s leading cybersecurity agency has shared new guidance to help organizations avoid being overwhelmed by the “volume, intensity and duration” of attacks from agentic frameworks like ARTEX.

So-called autonomous offensive frameworks (AOFs) like ARTEX – and Cairn, PentAGI, RedAmon, Xalgorix and Darkmoon – began life as legitimate pen-testing tools designed to probe for weaknesses using a collection of agents.

However, they’ve been rapidly adopted by threat actors to carry out automated attacks at low cost, often in combination with open models or illegal API resellers.

Cybersecurity intelligence firm Infrawatch has tracked 10,848 services across 8105 hosts running AOFs.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) responded to the surge in malicious use of AOFs with new advice published on November 24.

The agency argued that the frameworks are not exploiting novel or even known vulnerabilities, but instead low-hanging fruit like API weaknesses, default or leaked credentials, or misconfigurations in infrastructure as code (IAC).

Read more: FBI Highlights Growing Abuse of AI-Driven Pen-testing Framework ARTEX

The NCSC shared an eight-point plan to help security teams develop a holistic approach to the challenge:

Perform rigorous asset management, including regular reviews and probing of externally accessible infrastructure, in order to understand what’s exposed

Lock down as many services currently accessible from the perimeter as possible, so they can only be accessed by staff or partners. Then harden those that can’t be

Learn to recognize agentic attacks through comprehensive logging across a wide variety of endpoints and parameters. Ensure error messages shown to external users give nothing away that the AOF could use to plan its next move

Identify, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities and misconfigurations within internet-facing assets, using pen testing where appropriate

Deploy “bot challenges” to prevent automated tools abusing services across high-priority assets

Protect at the API level by applying rate limits to accounts, API tokens and authenticated sessions, and monitoring for unusual behavior as well as preventing large volumes of requests

Throttle account creation and sign-ups that use disposable email services, and protect accounts with strong authentication and appropriate access controls. This will help minimize abuse by agents

Place honeytokens or tripwires somewhere no legitimate user would go in order to provide early warning of agentic attacks, use up an agent's time and attempt budget, and keep it away from real assets

The NCSC said AI and agentic defense will in time be the best way to deal with these threats, but programs will take time to mature.

In the meantime, foundational cybersecurity and hygiene should be the priority.

That means putting in place the controls recommended by Cyber Essentials, and following zero trust principles such as identify verification, least privilege, and an “assume breach" mentality.

Critical infrastructure providers in particular should consult the NCSC’s Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) to improve resilience, it added.