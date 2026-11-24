OpenAI and Cisco have released Shirudo, an open-source Linux security tool designed to temporarily block exploitation of known vulnerabilities until organizations can install permanent patches.

In a November 23 announcement, OpenAI said that Shirudo could guard live systems without forcing a restart.

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, commented, "Finding a bug today doesn't mean you can patch every system tomorrow."

How the Shields Work

Shirudo is built on extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF), which allows vetted mini-programs run inside the Linux kernel, the core of the operating system.

Each shield was designed to target only the one operation an exploit needed, leaving normal requests untouched, and operators could trial a proposed protection before approving it. OpenAI said shutting off a risky function entirely could cause an outage, because the same function could serve both attackers and legitimate users.

Shields carried a cryptographic signature that was verified before it could load. A Trusted Platform Module (TPM), a hardware security chip, kept a log of every protection added or removed, giving teams evidence of what had been active on a system.

Isovalent, a Cisco-owned company, described Shirudo as a rewrite of Tetragon, the open-source eBPF security platform it released in 2022. It said Tetragon already powered Live Protect, which Cisco uses to mitigate flaws in its own products.

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Java4Shell Test and Early Limits

In a single controlled test, a shield written by OpenAI's Codex inserted validation into Java's Base64 decoding routine.

Attached to an Elasticsearch instance that was already running, it stopped a Java4Shell exploit attempt while the application stayed online. Isovalent said the mitigation "appears to be effective" and would protect affected applications until OpenJDK was patched.

The result came from a test designed and run by the project builders rather than an independent evaluation.

Isovalent engineer John Fastabend said at a Linux kernel summit in 2026 that his team often came across vulnerabilities with no suitable point in the kernel where a shield could attach, LWN reported.

Shirudo's GitHub repository described the project as pre-release, with production use requiring a Linux kernel carrying Shirudo's kernel patches and a TPM 2.0 chip.

OpenAI said it hoped eventually to release shields that had already been tested at the same time flaws were disclosed. It added that the two companies were designing Shirudo so AI agents could investigate flaws, write shields and check that they worked and called automatically generated least-privilege policies a longer-term aim.