An attacker has exploited a flaw in the website testing platform of Optimizely, a digital experience platform, to plant malicious code that reached visitors of 178 organizations' websites, including Zoom, the BBC and CNN, according to security researchers.

Scott Helme, a security researcher at Report URI, said that his team found the code in 188 of the 1611 Optimizely snippets it checked. Other affected organizations included Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA and Optimizely itself.

Optimizely confirmed the incident in a November 17 notice, saying an "unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation" and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects.

It said it had fixed the flaw, removed the injected code and taken steps to secure affected user accounts.

What the Malicious Code Did

The attacker inserted code into the Project JavaScript of customer projects, a custom-code field that runs on every page, and left the rest of each snippet untouched. The tampered files were still served from Optimizely's trusted content delivery network with its certificate, Report URI explained.

The injected JavaScript swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's own, and Report URI said those wallets had received about $7,040 by 19:25 UTC on November 16 before being emptied early the next day.

The code also worked as a card skimmer, capturing card details typed into websites' own forms, though cards entered in hosted payment iframes were out of its reach. It also stole some cookies and page screenshots.

On iPhones and iPads, the JavaScript delivered two iOS exploit kits, which Report URI identified as Coruna and DarkSword. Report URI advised visitors to update to iOS 18.7.3 or later, or iOS 26.3 or later.

How the Optimizely Attack Unfolded

The first injection was seen at 04:21 UTC on November 16, and Report URI said all infected files had been cleaned by 23:11 UTC.

The attacker has not been named, but Report URI said one of its wallets had been in use since March 2026, and linked the same actor to an earlier wave of injections through other third-party scripts.

"Supply chain breaches may be an inherent weakness of the web in its current form, but this doesn't excuse organizations from failing to reduce their own attack surface," said William Wright, CEO of Closed Door Security, in emailed comments.

Read more on software supply-chain attacks: Attackers Hijack Popular WordPress Plugins to Deploy Backdoors

Report URI said the real number of affected organizations was likely higher, as it could only check snippets it found in time.