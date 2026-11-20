A financially motivated threat group has hidden its command-and-control (C2) server addresses on the Solana blockchain and deployed malware built to survive removal attempts. Cisco Talos said the group used the Overlord remote access trojan (RAT), an infostealer and a cryptocurrency clipboard hijacker.

Cisco Talos detailed the activity in research published November 18. It tracks the group as UAT-12643 and assessed with low confidence that it was a North Korea-aligned advanced persistent threat (APT).

Talos based its assessment partly on earlier use of Overlord by UNK_DeadDrop, a cluster it described as likely North Korean, and on a Solana C2 technique previously linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group. It noted that other actors had used both.

How Overlord RAT Stays Hidden

The operators stored encrypted C2 addresses, which tell infected machines where to get instructions, in memos attached to transactions from a Solana wallet they controlled. The Go-based Overlord RAT checked that wallet for updates, so the operators could switch servers without redeploying the malware.

Overlord also resisted removal. Trying to terminate it crashed Windows with a Blue Screen of Death, and it planted itself in the Windows Recovery Environment, the part of Windows used to repair or reset a PC, which Talos said ensured "the implant survives a full system reset."

Talos identified 35 commands. Beyond surveillance, including keylogging, screenshots and webcam and audio capture, they covered file and process control, script execution, movement through internal networks and in-memory plugin delivery.

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Targets Include Gamers and Cryptocurrency Holders

Talos said the lures and payloads pointed to three groups of targets: cryptocurrency holders, people with gaming accounts and users of internet phone software. Lures included a fake financial statement, a tampered Viber installer and files named after an internet phone app.

The actor also used Good Game, a publicly available Python infostealer that collected browser data, Discord tokens, cryptocurrency wallets and gaming-related information. Talos said the campaign actor was not its developer. The stealer searched files for keywords in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese, which Talos said pointed to possible victims in Europe.

The toolset also included a clipboard hijacker that swapped copied cryptocurrency wallet addresses for ones the attackers controlled. Talos did not see how the malicious files reached victims and gave no victim count.

An operational security mistake also left the actor's file server publicly reachable, Talos said, giving researchers a view of its toolset and C2 settings.