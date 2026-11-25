Palo Alto Networks has released PAN-OS fixes for Fragnesia, a Linux kernel privilege escalation flaw that attackers chained with PHP2Shell to gain root access to firewalls.

The vendor published advisory PAN-SA-2026-0015 on November 25, saying it had observed CVE-2026-46300 being exploited against internet-exposed PAN-OS management interfaces.

Palo Alto rated the advisory informational and did not assign a CVSS score.

Exploited Through PHP2Shell

Fragnesia, first disclosed in May, is a kernel bug that lets an attacker with limited access raise their privileges to root. Palo Alto said the only known route to exploiting it on PAN-OS required attackers to first exploit PHP2Shell, the pair of critical PHP flaws disclosed in October.

That first step needed an internet-facing management interface, or a dataplane interface carrying a management profile, the advisory said. Customers already running a PAN-OS build fixed for PHP2Shell were protected against this entry route.

Dream reported in October that a suspected China-nexus actor had chained PHP2Shell and Fragnesia to root 24 Palo Alto firewalls and one internal firewall management server.

Palo Alto's Unit 42 said on October 29 that it had verified the findings and that roughly 0.02% of the company's customer devices worldwide had management interfaces open to the internet and were affected.

Read more on PHP2Shell: Chinese Actor Compromises US Government Network Via Chained PHP2Shell Exploit

Who Needs to Patch Now

Organizations whose management interface could be reached from the internet should install the fix right away and allow access only from trusted internal IP addresses, Palo Alto said. Where access was already limited that way, it said the risk was much lower but still recommended upgrading at the next maintenance window.

Fixed builds covered PAN-OS 10.2, 11.1, 11.2, 12.1 and 12.2, and the advisory said all later releases were also fixed.

The fixes followed Palo Alto's October advisory for CVE-2026-109618, one of the two PHP2Shell flaws, which rated it critical with a CVSS 4.0 score of 9.2 and reported attacks on management interfaces exposed online. It gave a lower score for setups that restricted access to a jump box, a dedicated machine used to administer other systems.

That advisory said GlobalProtect portals, gateways and Clientless VPN were not affected. The exposure covered the management web interface, including its XML API service.