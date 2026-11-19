The PHP Foundation has released security patches for a new set of 18 vulnerabilities, seven of which are marked critical.

These vulnerabilities affect all supported PHP versions but require either non-default configuration or uncommon setups to be exploited.

This set of newly disclosed PHP vulnerabilities come a month after the disclosure of two critical flaws in PHP, tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 and collectively known as ‘PHP2Shell.’

This was not merely a theoretical risk. In the weeks following the disclosure, security researchers began documenting real-world exploitation attempts and compromises involving internet-facing systems, demonstrating the potential consequences of leaving vulnerable PHP installations unpatched.

For example, Check Point reported campaigns exploiting PHP2Shell against its own security gateways, dating back to 30 October. The attacks involved the deployment of backdoors and even destructive tools targeting VMware ESXi virtualisation servers.

The exploitation activity also extended to Palo Alto Networks firewalls, with attackers targeting devices whose administrative interfaces were exposed to the internet.

Of the flaws published in the November update one is a remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in session upload progress, tracked as CVE-2026-115560. It was disclosed by PHP on October 23, two days after PHP released emergency fixes for the critical PHP2Shell vulnerabilities. It has been noted that exploitation of this vulnerability requires a highly specific and unlikely combination of conditions.

PHP Session Handling Flaws Enable Remote Code Execution

One of the new critical flaws, dubbed ‘PHPAfterShell’ and tracked as CVE-2026-126714, was discovered by security firm Depthfirst using AI frontier models tuned for cybersecurity tasks.

The vulnerability lives in PHP’s session handling with file-based storage, the default (session.save_handler = files).

By exploiting a flaw in this process, an attacker can manipulate a session while a file is being uploaded, potentially tricking the server into executing arbitrary code.

Successful exploitation could allow a remote attacker access to sensitive information, including login credentials and customer records, modify session data, spy on visitors or disrupt the affected service.

It affects the following versions:

PHP 8.5 < 8.5.13

PHP 8.4 < 8.4.28

PHP 8.3 < 8.3.37

PHP 8.2 < 8.2.36

PHP 8.1 and earlier are end-of-life

PHP Security Patches Address 16 Additional Vulnerabilities

The other vulnerabilities addressed in PHP’s 19 November 2026 security release include the following:

CVE-2026-129481 (CVSS 9.2): a use-after-free vulnerability triggered by an interrupted session shutdown, potentially allowing memory corruption and remote code execution

CVE-2026-129474 (CVSS 9.2): a use-after-free flaw in magic method backtraces that could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code

CVE-2026-129182 (CVSS 9.2): a use-after-free vulnerability involving the repopulation of the last fatal error backtrace after shutdown, potentially leading to remote code execution

CVE-2026-129496 (CVSS 9.2): a use-after-free vulnerability in the time zone cache that could potentially lead to remote code execution

CVE-2026-129501 (CVSS 6.3): a double-free vulnerability during DOM XML serialization that can cause memory corruption and denial of service

CVE-2026-129538 (CVSS 6.9): an out-of-bounds read and write vulnerability in PHP-CGI when correcting the PATH_INFO environment variable, potentially resulting in memory corruption

CVE-2026-129291 (CVSS 8.8): a use-after-free vulnerability in PHP-FPM's epoll event handling that could allow local privilege escalation

CVE-2026-129289 (CVSS 9.2): a request-smuggling vulnerability caused by unread HTTP request bodies, potentially allowing attackers to manipulate how requests are processed

CVE-2026-129292 (CVSS 5.3): a cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability in the PHP-FPM status endpoint, caused by insufficient escaping of user and script fields

CVE-2026-128090 (CVSS 7.7): an OpenSSL signature verification bypass caused by an algorithm downgrade, potentially allowing malicious PHAR archives to pass signature checks

CVE-2026-15353 (CVSS 6.3): an information disclosure vulnerability involving malformed array dimensions during SOAP processing

CVE-2026-129506 (CVSS 6.3): a use-after-free vulnerability when processing DTD entity references, potentially resulting in memory corruption

CVE-2026-128064 (CVSS 8.2): a vulnerability involving mixed-case HTTPS and FTPS URLs that could cause sensitive information to be transmitted in plaintext rather than encrypted

CVE-2026-127960 (CVSS 8.7): a denial-of-service vulnerability involving folded HTTP response headers, potentially allowing attackers to disrupt service availability

CVE-2026-129438 (CVSS 6.3): an incorrect RFC 3986 URI serialization vulnerability affecting oversized input, potentially resulting in invalid URI output

CVE-2026-48841 (CVSS not published): a vulnerability in the bundled uriparser library (a PHP third-party dependency) addressed by upgrading the dependency to version 1.0.3

PHP Ecosystem Projects Prepare Security Updates

The patches, published on November 19, are part of PHP’s regular four-week release cycle and come alongside the release of several versions of PHP (8.2.36, 8.3.37, 8.4.28, 8.5.13 and 8.6).

The PHP team warned users about the vulnerabilities and their forthcoming fixes on November 18.

Users are strongly encouraged to prepare to upgrade promptly once the releases become available. Technical details and fixed version numbers will be published alongside the releases.

Maintainers of open-source projects that rely on PHP have already been working to incorporate the security fixes into their software and distributions, helping ensure that patches reach downstream users as quickly as possible.

For instance, Kevin Dunglas, creator of FrankenPHP, a modern PHP application server built around the Caddy web server, said on X that the project is working with The PHP Foundation and Docker to provide updated builds as soon as the patched PHP version becomes available. These will include static binaries, RPM and DEB packages, Homebrew packages and Docker images based on Debian and Alpine Linux.

Meanwhile, Laravel, a popular open-source PHP framework used by developers to build websites, web applications and APIs, said on X it was already working on a remediation plan to protect applications running across its hosting and deployment services.