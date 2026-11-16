Google's Project Zero has scrapped its "90 + 30" disclosure policy and will publish vulnerability details 90 days after reporting them, whether or not a fix exists, before cutting the disclosure deadline to 60 days and then 30 days.

Project Zero outlined the changes in a November 13 post and tied the changes to AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

Project Zero said, "We are finding several vulnerabilities a week in targets where we once found a few vulnerabilities a year."

Project Zero Replaces 90 Plus 30 Policy

Under the new policy, dubbed Full X, Project Zero will disclose vulnerabilities X days after reporting them to vendors. The policy begins as Full 90, moves to Full 60 on February 2, 2027 and reaches Full 30 on January 3, 2028.

The 30-day 'soak time', the grace period and the variant policy have been removed. Three exceptions remain: vulnerabilities actively exploited in the wild, bugs whose details have already been made public and cases where vendors ask Project Zero to publish the details.

Project Zero said 'soak time' was no longer meaningful because attackers can almost immediately work out bug details from a patch.

Vendors consulted by Project Zero warned that an immediate change could expose unfixed bugs, push them to fix Project Zero's reports ahead of more severe ones or lead some to stop trying.

Defenders Pressed to Close the Patch Gap

Ivan Milenkovic, VP of risk technology at Qualys, told Infosecurity that Project Zero had "removed the snooze button on responding to issues." Pointing to Project Zero's finding rate, he said: "This describes an arrival rate that most patch programmes were never built for."

For organizations, he said, patching monthly now means you're slower than disclosure. He called the vendors' objection to an immediate change to the disclosure policy "a fair response, but the alternative was letting attackers set the deadline."

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Project Zero said its new policy was intended to encourage vendors to reduce the patch gap, the period between a fix becoming available and users installing it.

It also argued that severity should not set disclosure timing: "A vulnerability's severity does not affect the likelihood that it will be discovered by attackers, only its impact on users."

The group said it would still track whether bugs were fixed, but that fix status would no longer decide when technical details were published.