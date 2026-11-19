One of Japan’s leading online brokerages has revealed a major breach of customer account data which could impact nearly 16 million people.

Tokyo-headquartered Rakuten Securities allows retail investors to trade stocks, bonds, foreign exchange and other financial instruments.

The firm, which is part of Japanese tech conglomerate Rakuten Group, issued an apology to customers on November 17, stating that it first discovered unauthorized access to its systems the day before.

“As a result of our investigation, we confirmed that on Wednesday, November 11 some information managed within our test environment system may have been leaked to an external party,” it said. “We are continuing our investigation into the cause and detailed circumstances of the unauthorized access.”

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The securities giant said that branch/customer code, login ID, name, date of birth, address, phone number, email address, employer, withdrawal account details, annual income, asset information, and last login date for around 4.47 million accounts had been compromised.

An even larger group of 11.25 million accounts had just their Rakuten Securities branch/customer code and login IDs taken, it added.

The firm confirmed passwords, PINs and other information have not been taken and there’s no sign of unauthorized access to customer accounts.

Security experts questioned why production data was allowed to be used in a test environment.

“This isn’t some advanced security concept or something that requires sophisticated technology to address. It’s one of the most fundamental rules of protecting sensitive information, and yet we continue to see organizations make these mistakes,” argued Black Hills Information Security owner John Strand.ㅤ

“The proper way to do this is to have separate development, testing, and staging environments, each with clearly defined security controls.”

Rakuten Urges Passkey Adoption

Rakuten Securities warned customers of follow-on phishing attempts, presumably trying to trick individuals into handing over their logins.

It said over 90% of customers currently log in using phishing-resistant passkeys, and urged the remainder to switch to mitigate the risk of account takeover.

Last year, regulator the Financial Services Agency (FSA) warned of a sharp increase in account hijacking at Japanese securities companies, with hackers making illegal trades of over 304 billion yen ($2bn).

It claimed the hackers were attempting to manipulate the market by boosting the value of small-cap stocks that they own, in order to sell them at a bigger profit.

Rakuten Securities’ woes come at the end of a bad year for Japanese companies, which have been hit by a string of data breaches and extortion attacks.

They include Burger King (11 million customers), car rental company Times Car (6.6 million), karaoke giant Daiichi Kosho (8 million), and restaurant chain Yakiniku King (11 million).

In October, GMO, a virtual desktop company popular with foreign-exchange traders told customers to disconnect their machines from the internet after being breached by ransomware actors.