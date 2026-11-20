Ransomware recovery takes a median time of 20 days, and nearly a third of victims need more than six weeks.

In a new report published on November 19, Rubrik’s Zero Labs examined the ransomware landscape in 2026, drawing on a combination of internal telemetry, 16,953 publicly reported incidents from January to October 2026 and real-world recovery cases.

According to Rubrik's findings, ransomware recovery takes a median of 20 days, from the start of the recovery process to case closure and full restoration.

The report also showed a gap between diagnosis and full recovery: while 68% of forensics findings arriving within two days after the attack is detected, only 32% of victims observed by Rubrik had completed full recovery within two weeks.

Furthermore, 28% of ransomware victims took longer than six weeks to return to business as usual.

Additionally, the report found that ransomware attackers are increasingly targeting the systems organizations rely on to recover.

Rubrik detected activity from 21% of the ransomware groups identified in its research within its customers' backup environments. These groups were responsible for 62% of all publicly reported ransomware attacks, and at least 7% of ransomware recovery cases involved attackers attempting to log into the victim's backup management console.

Eight Ransomware Groups Drive Half of Attacks

As has been reported several times in the past, the Rubrik report confirmed that modern ransomware is increasingly about stealing data, not just locking systems. Out of the 16,953 incidents used for the report, the researchers analyzed 2931 that specifically described how victims were extorted.

They found that 67% of them involved data theft, while only 45% explicitly involved encryption. A smaller subset of victims (13%) reported both stolen and encrypted data.

According to the report, the ransomware landscape continues to be fairly concentrated in 2026.

While the researchers identified 100 active ransomware groups, eight groups accounted for approximately half of attributed incidents. Among those eight groups, the top three (Qilin, INC Ransom and The Gentlemen) together accounted for 30%.

The leading group itself, Qilin, is reportedly responsible for 15% of observed incidents.