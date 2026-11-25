Ransomware attacks surged 23% in October compared to September, with 1049 claimed incidents, a new report by NCC Group has found.

This rise comes straight after the highest ever quarterly volume of claimed ransomware attacks in Q3 2026, from July to September.

The researchers linked the sharp rise in ransomware to the growing use of AI to rapidly identify vulnerabilities and chained attack paths

“This spike is likely an early indicator of a new cyber environment in which serious vulnerabilities are discovered and weaponized more rapidly,” NCC Group wrote.

New Ransomware Groups Increase Activity

The Gentlemen ransomware group claimed the highest number of victims in October at 139, making up 13% of the total.

It was closely followed by N0n, a relatively new actor first observed in September 2026, which claimed 133 victims in the month.

N0n claimed to be responsible for data breaches affecting financial firms JPMorgan, Mastercard and Visa in November.

Qilin, which has been active for a number of years, was in third place, claiming 131 attacks.

A number of other newer groups established in 2026 made up the rest of the top 10 ransomware actors for October. This includes Booba Project with 29 attacks, Emperador with 27 and Wallstreet with 22.

NCC Group researchers noted that the origins of these newer actors remain unknown, and none have been conclusively linked to a specific country or established predecessor.

“These operations should therefore be described as newly observed brands rather than entirely new threat actors, as they may include experienced affiliates, access brokers or developers previously associated with other cybercriminal groups. Their rapid rise also demonstrates the low barrier to creating a new extortion brand within the wider ransomware ecosystem,” they commented.

Industrials Sector Targeted in Third of Attacks

The NCC Group report, published on November 25, found that industrials was the sector most heavily targeted by ransomware in October, making up 31% of claimed attacks. This was followed by consumer discretionary (19%), healthcare (12%) and IT (10%).

Read now: Industrial Control System Vulnerabilities Hit Record Highs

North America was the most targeted region in October, accounting for 46% of attacks. This was followed by Europe at 23%, Asia (15%) and South America (8%).