Threat actors are finding new ways to hijack and manipulate AI agents into doing their bidding which don’t require malicious code, Ox Security has warned.

The security vendor analyzed 542,207 open source software components between July and October 2026 to compile its Plug and Pray report.

It found that, while malicious code is still a major threat, tool poisoning and prompt injection are more prevalent in some ecosystems, making agent instructions a new attack path.

“Companies are giving AI agents access to critical systems while relying on trust signals built for a different era,” said Neatsun Ziv, CEO of Ox Security. “Our research shows that the problem isn’t just what a tool can do. It’s who controls it, what code it actually runs, and what instructions it can give an AI agent. We need a new model for software trust.”

Read more on agentic threats: MCP Is Creating Major Governance Gaps, Researchers Warn

The researchers tracked suspicious components across four ecosystems: npm, PyPI, MCP servers, and agent skills.

They found that prompt injection and tool poisoning appeared in 22% of flagged MCP servers, while install- or import-time execution appeared in 16%.

In agent skills the gap was even wider: 26% and 0%. Additionally, over two-fifths (44%) contained instructions directing agents to send data out.

“The agent already has the permissions it needs. Attackers just have to convince it to use them,” said Moshe Siman Tov Bustan, research lead at Ox Security.

Three Questions for AI Agents

The report warned that traditional security approaches are ill-designed to spot such trickery. Teams have always made decisions on software based on who published it, what code it runs, and whether the code has been altered.

Yet in this new world, Ox Security found a source owner for only 70% of MCP servers (versus 93% of npm packages).

Furthermore, 67% ran on publisher-controlled infrastructure, which made it impossible to independently verify the deployed code. And 82% were malicious in their first observed version, meaning there was no clean version to compare against.

Organizations deploying AI agents must therefore go beyond checking whether dependencies contain vulnerable or malicious code, the report argued.

It suggested three questions security teams should find the answers to as part of their assessment: