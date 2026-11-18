The vast majority (87%) of security leaders are redesigning their security operations centers (SOCs) because of AI agents, but roles are being adapted rather than eliminated, according to Strike48.

The security startup polled 534 security and IT leaders at organizations with 200 or more employees and a security operations function in the UK, Canada and US to produce its latest report: The State of Agentic Security H2 2026.

It revealed that agents have already gone mainstream and 74% of respondents said they have deployed the technology in their SOC, up from 36% in May. Half (49%) are using it in multiple use cases.

However, L1/Tier-1 analysts are being redeployed rather than replaced. Half (49%) of respondents said they’re hiring for new skills like AI detection engineering and automation, while two-fifths (42%) are retraining L1 analysts to supervise agents.

A slightly smaller share (38%) are moving L1s into investigation roles while 30% are even growing their team with more entry-level analysts.

Read more: AI SOCs Will Still Need SOC Analysts, Security Vendors Say

The findings will allay common concerns in the industry that AI will take the roles of entry-level SecOps employees, eliminating a vital career on ramp.

A Swimlane report from September revealed that a quarter (24%) of SOC analysts feel the technology has limited their ability to build skills. One in 10 said they expect fewer opportunities for junior analysts to gain experience.

Building Trust for Autonomy

The report also highlighted that, despite widespread adoption of agents in the SOC, a lack of trust is constraining organizations' ability to make the most of deployments.

Only 30% of teams claim to allow their agents to act with high or full autonomy, while half (47%) keep humans executing actions or preapproving them, and a quarter (23%) let agents act within defined boundaries.

Trust seems to rise as use cases expand and governance is put in place. Respondents’ top five requirements for trusted autonomy are:

Proven accuracy in their environment over time (57%)

A full audit trail of every action and the data behind it (53%)

Technical enforcement that the agent cannot exceed limits, not just instructions telling it not to (46%)

A precisely defined scope for each agent (44%)

A reliable rollback or undo for any action (40%)

“Most teams start the same way: one agent, one long prompt telling it to act like a Level 1 analyst, and a pile of tools bolted on. Then it meets a real alert queue, and you find out a single prompt can’t carry an entire triage process. In my view, this is why distrust of agent outputs is highest for teams with just one use case,” Tim Leehealy, co-founder and president, Strike48, told Infosecurity.

“I’d argue the models are mature enough. What’s immature is how most teams use them. The SOC teams that get to agent autonomy break the work into narrow jobs and fixed, deterministic workflow steps.”