Malicious bots have increasingly used AI agents' names as cover to hunt for secrets, while the agents themselves have moved from simply reading websites to signing in, booking and buying, according to Cequence.



The security company detailed the findings in its Agentic AI Security Index, published November 23 and based on telemetry from the businesses it protects, collected between May 16 and November 15. Cequence argued that the more agents were trusted to log in and make purchases, the more their names were worth to bots posing as them. Bots Probe For Secrets Using Agent Names The probing targeted configuration files, keys and admin consoles. Cequence's chart below shows how many visits a day came from bots doing this under AI agents' names. The bot traffic climbed in waves from fewer than 30 a day in May to a peak of around 1450 in mid-October and was still about 1000 a day in late October. Cequence blocked 37,917 of these visits over the period.

Daily visits from bots using AI agent names to probe for secrets, by week, May 16 to November 15, 2026. Data for the final week is incomplete. Source: Cequence.

Of the visits that claimed to come from Perplexity agents, 63% were probing for secrets. Cequence cautioned that agent names were self-reported and open to any bot, so the figure did not show Perplexity itself was behind the probing. Dana Simberkoff, chief risk, privacy and information security officer at AvePoint, noted that organizations needed least-privilege access, identity controls, monitoring, audit trails and human approval for high-risk actions. Aviv Nahum, co-founder and CEO at Above Security, added that organizations "must treat AI agents as first-class identities and a new class of insiders." Read more on AI-driven bot traffic: AI Drives Surge in Bot and API Threats AI Agents Shift From Reading to Buying Among established AI agents tracked throughout the study, 13% of visits involved taking action in November, up from 1.4% in May. Taking action meant signing in, booking, buying, managing an account or paying. Action-taking visits grew 240%, while read-only visits fell 73%.

How visits by established AI agents changed each month against May: visits that took action rose while those that only read or browsed fell. Source: Cequence.