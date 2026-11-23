Malicious bots have increasingly used AI agents' names as cover to hunt for secrets, while the agents themselves have moved from simply reading websites to signing in, booking and buying, according to Cequence.
The security company detailed the findings in its Agentic AI Security Index, published November 23 and based on telemetry from the businesses it protects, collected between May 16 and November 15. Cequence argued that the more agents were trusted to log in and make purchases, the more their names were worth to bots posing as them.
Bots Probe For Secrets Using Agent Names
The probing targeted configuration files, keys and admin consoles. Cequence's chart below shows how many visits a day came from bots doing this under AI agents' names. The bot traffic climbed in waves from fewer than 30 a day in May to a peak of around 1450 in mid-October and was still about 1000 a day in late October. Cequence blocked 37,917 of these visits over the period.
Of the visits that claimed to come from Perplexity agents, 63% were probing for secrets. Cequence cautioned that agent names were self-reported and open to any bot, so the figure did not show Perplexity itself was behind the probing.
Dana Simberkoff, chief risk, privacy and information security officer at AvePoint, noted that organizations needed least-privilege access, identity controls, monitoring, audit trails and human approval for high-risk actions.
Aviv Nahum, co-founder and CEO at Above Security, added that organizations "must treat AI agents as first-class identities and a new class of insiders."
Read more on AI-driven bot traffic: AI Drives Surge in Bot and API Threats
AI Agents Shift From Reading to Buying
Among established AI agents tracked throughout the study, 13% of visits involved taking action in November, up from 1.4% in May. Taking action meant signing in, booking, buying, managing an account or paying. Action-taking visits grew 240%, while read-only visits fell 73%.
Six new agent types appeared between September 25 and October 7, including Meta Muse, Google's shopping crawler and an Amazon agent. Meta Muse took action on 51% of its visits in its first 30 days and was behind 40% of all action-taking agent visits over that period.
During early holiday deals from November 5 to 15, 3% of agent visits ended in a purchase, against 0.2% normally. Black Friday and Cyber Monday fell outside the data window.
Cequence recommended that organizations identify which agents they were serving and govern them by behavior rather than by the names they claimed.